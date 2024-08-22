A teenager in Virginia has made waves in the fight against skin cancer.

Originally from Ethiopia, Heman Bekele was named 'Time Magazine's' 2024 Kid of the Year for a promising soap that could transform skin cancer treatment. The magazine made the announcement last week.

"I'm really passionate about skin-cancer research. Whether it's my own research or what's happening in the field. It's amazing to think that one day my soap could directly impact someone's life," the 15-year-old told the outlet. "That's what motivated me from the start."

The young scientist said he noticed the "big problem" of "the sun and ultraviolet radiation" when you're "exposed to it for a long time" after moving to the U.S.

The teenager created a groundbreaking soap that will treat skin cancers, including melanoma, that's not only accessible but affordable and effective.

The Mayo Clinic defines melanoma as "a kind of skin cancer that starts in the melanocytes. Melanocytes are cells that make the pigment that gives skin its color," called melanin. "Melanoma typically starts on skin that's often exposed to the sun. This includes the skin on the arms, back, face and legs. [...] The exact cause of all melanomas isn't clear. Most melanomas are caused by exposure to ultraviolet light. Ultraviolet light, also called UV light, comes from sunlight or tanning lamps and beds."

The soap is still in the testing phase, according to the press release, and is not yet available to the public. It could take as long as a decade to test, patent, and receive certification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Vito Rebecca, a Johns Hopkins professor and molecular biologist, has been assisting the teen test the soap at the university's lab for nearly six months.

According to 'Black America Web,' the teenager's journey began when he was just 7 years old. He would conduct scientific experiments with laundry detergent and dish soap, items he called "potions," in secret.

"They were just simple household chemicals," Bekele said about the mixtures he kept hidden under his bed. "I'd mix them together at random and observe what happened."

He advanced to a chemistry set when he was 6, 'NBC 4' reported.

The Fairfax, Virginia, student was named America's Top Young Scientist by 3M and Discovery Education in 2023. His award earned him a $25,000 prize.

"Anybody could do what I did," Bekele said. "I just came up with an idea. I worked towards that idea, and I was able to bring it to life."

Bekele told 'TIME:' "I hope my work inspires other young scientists to pursue their ideas and make a difference."