Judge Greg Mathis and his wife Linda have their four adult children to support them amid their divorce.

On Thursday, Linda filed for divorce from the "Judge Mathis" star, 64, after 39 years of marriage.

Linda said in her filing that they have been separated since July 17 and that she has decided to initiate divorce proceedings due to irreconcilable differences, TMZ reported.

The former Michigan 36th District Court judge married Linda in June 1985, and together they welcomed four children: daughters Jade and Camara and sons Greg Jr. and Amir.

While Judge Mathis became a national figure through his long-running syndicated reality courtroom show, fans got to know more about his then-wife and their children after the family launched an E! reality TV series called "Mathis Family Matters" in 2022.

The reality show gave viewers a look at Judge Mathis' life beyond the courtroom as well as his relationships with his children.

As they help their parents navigate divorce following nearly 40 years of marriage, here's everything fans need to know about Judge Mathis and Linda's four children.

Jade Ellis Mathis - 39

Judge Mathis and Linda's eldest child Jade initially followed in her dad's footsteps and sought a career in law.

But she became passionate about advocating for mental health after she was diagnosed with depression and ADHD in 2006, according to People.

At the time, she was in her second year of pursuing a broadcast journalism degree at a university in Georgia.

After getting her bachelor's, Jade went to law school and passed the bar exam.

She had served as the assistant state attorney for Prince George's County, Maryland, for seven years before pressing pause on her law career to move to Los Angeles to film her family's reality show.

She earlier launched her mental health advocacy career and became a public speaker after she gave a viral testimony about her experience living with depression and ADHD in 2016 at First Baptist Church in Glenarden, Maryland.

Jade founded The Resilient J.E.M. and began traveling to various cities to speak at churches and colleges as a mental health advocate and an influencer for the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research program.

Camara Mathis Webb - 36

Camara, Judge Mathis and Linda's second child, is affectionally called "Momma Mathis" by her family due to her kind nature and nurturing personality, according to E! News.

Like her older sister, she also pursued a career in law.

After graduating from Michigan State University, she became an entertainment lawyer in Los Angeles.

Camara had been practicing law for nine years as a business and legal affairs executive when "Mathis Family Matters" aired in 2022.

She also helps manage their family's real estate ventures and previously teamed up with their mom Linda to launch She Social, "an event that unites women from different backgrounds to network, grow together, support each other, and celebrate sisterhood," according to E! News.

Camara is married to Ryan Webb, with whom she shares daughters Nora and Zara.

After their reality series aired, Camara has continued to share updates of her life with her husband and daughters via her Instagram.

Greg Mathis Jr. - 35

The now-estranged couple's third child and eldest son, Greg Jr., is an entrepreneur who manages his family's various talent and business endeavors.

He and his now-fiancé, Elliott Cooper, also manage multiple successful real estate ventures.

Prior to this, Greg Jr. worked in politics for nearly a decade.

He served as a senior adviser in the Senate and worked for two members of the House of Representatives as well as the president during his time in Washington, D.C.

Greg Jr. advocated for several causes, including the National Suicide Prevention Hotline and mental health and general healthcare and support services for LGBTQ.

He publicly came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community on "Mathis Family Matters."

Greg Jr. explained his decision to do so during an appearance alongside his dad on "Today with Hoda & Jenna" in August 2022.

"When I was growing up, I didn't see anyone that I could necessarily identify with, and I think it really does save lives and really, representation is everything," he said. "So when people see me and they see my journey, I hope they can identify with it and feel more comfortable in themselves."

Greg Jr. and Cooper announced their engagement last month and shared their wedding plans with People.

According to Greg Jr., they will first tie the knot in a private ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in October before holding a bigger celebration in Los Angeles in 2025.

Amir Mathis - 34

The "baby" of the Mathis family, Amir is the youngest of the four siblings.

He has made a name for himself as a television executive producer, having worked on multiple Emmy Award-nominated shows.

Amir started his career by serving as a production assistant on "Judge Mathis" before moving on to other shows and eventually founding his own production company.

According to his IMDb page, he worked on "American Gangster: Trap Queens" and "CornerStore," along with their family's reality show.

Judge Mathis also shared in 2016 that his youngest son served as an associate producer on the show, "It's Not You, It's Men."