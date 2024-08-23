Judge Greg Mathis' wife Linda has filed for divorce from him following nearly 40 years of marriage.

Linda filed the divorce papers Thursday, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to court documents cited by TMZ.

The paperwork indicated that the "Judge Mathis" star, 64, and Linda have been separated since July 17.

Judge Mathis and Linda -- who are both alumnus of Eastern Michigan University -- tied the knot in 1985 and welcomed four children together: Jade, Camara, Greg Jr. and Amir.

All four of their kids are now adults, so the estranged couple does not need to reach an agreement on custody and child support.

However, Linda is seeking spousal support in the divorce.

She indicated in her filing that she was blocking the court's ability to grant the television court show arbitrator spousal support.

It is unknown if Judge Mathis and Linda signed a prenuptial agreement before their union.

Judge Mathis has an estimated net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He built his fortune from his career as a judge and television star.

He served as a district court judge for Michigan's 36th District for five years until 2000.

Judge Mathis went on to star in his eponymous reality courtroom show for 24 seasons from September 1999 to May 2023.

Warner Bros. canceled his show last year amid the declining daytime syndication landscape, according to Variety.

"Judge Mathis" earned him several awards, including a Daytime Emmy in 2018 for outstanding legal/courtroom program and the NAACP Image Award for outstanding news, talk or information series in 2004.

"Judge Mathis" also became the second longest-running court show in continued production with the same host

At the time of the show's cancellation, "Judge Mathis" was only second to "Judge Judy" on the list of longest-running court shows in continued production with the same host.

Judge Mathis -- who had presided over 13,000 cases on his show -- also held the record for the longest-running Black male host on television and the second-longest-reigning arbitrator in courtroom TV history.

He was surpassed only by "Judge Judy" star Judy Sheindlin.

Judge Mathis has not released a statement on his wife Linda's divorce filing as of this writing.