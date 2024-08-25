Jennifer Lopez's divorce from Ben Affleck hasn't affected her friendship with his ex-wife and co-parent, Jennifer Garner.

Lopez officially filed for divorce from Affleck on Tuesday -- four months after they secretly separated on April 26.

While the divorce filing has made it clear that she has given up on their two-year marriage, an unnamed insider told People that Lopez is "still close to Garner," whom she has spent time with publicly and previously praised in interviews.

Garner -- who was married to Affleck from 2005 to 2018 -- co-parents three kids with the Oscar winner: Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

After Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in 2022, they blended their families together, including her two children with ex Marc Anthony: 16-year-old twins Max and Emme.

But while the "On the Floor" singer has maintained her "close" relationship with Affleck's three children, the actor-director reportedly "has not been in touch" Lopez's twins, the source claimed.

"[Jennifer] went out there and told the world what a great dad he was," the insider told the outlet.

"The fact that he has not seen her kids in a long time, it's like he left, but she is especially close to his kids," they added.

Since May, Lopez has publicly reunited with Affleck several times for events concerning the children.

In late May, the now-estranged couple was seen holding hands as they attended his eldest daughter Violet's high school graduation in Los Angeles.

Affleck and Lopez once again reunited a few days later to watch his son Samuel's basketball game in Santa Monica.

The "Justice League" star and the "Hustlers" actress were also spotted sporting their wedding rings when they attended Samuel's graduation ceremony on June 12 together.

Last month, Violet was photographed walking arm-in-arm with Lopez in Southampton, New York, where the multihyphenate was celebrating her 55th birthday.

When she returned to Los Angeles, just days before filing for divorce, Lopez dropped off Emme at Garner's home and left with Samuel, with whom she spent the day shopping.

According to the insider, Lopez has always prioritized children even in her past relationships.

"But [Lopez is] also close to Marc's kids from [his] previous relationship," the source said. "She keeps in touch with the children and she's a good mom."

In her divorce filing, Lopez requested that the Affleck surname be dropped from her name and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

She has not shared further details on what led to her divorce filing, but a second insider told People that Affleck's "erratic mood swings" played a major role in it.

"The truth is there was a great deal of love but also unfortunately what became clear were Ben's erratic mood swings that he couldn't hide from the press, as much as he tried to," said the source, who was not named.

Describing Affleck's "erratic behavior," the insider claimed that he would go from "being incredibly happy and warm" to showing "the deepest, darkest behavior."

Over the past months, the pair reportedly tried to make their marriage work, but Affleck's mood swings "informed a toxicity that was pervasive."

As of this writing, Affleck hasn't officially responded to Lopez's divorce filing.