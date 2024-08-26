Wendy Williams has resurfaced after more than a year away from the public eye, and she is looking happy and healthy.

Photos of Williams' first public sighting in more than a year popped up online, showing her visiting a holistic store in New Jersey with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

As seen in images shared by store owner Victor Bowman on Facebook and Instagram, the former "Wendy Williams Show" host, 60, was all smiles as she held up a large bag of products and a bouquet of red, blue and yellow roses.

A store employee confirmed to Page Six that Williams and her son visited Bolingo Balance in Newark around a week ago and met the late self-proclaimed herbalist healer Dr. Sebi's son, who now runs the shop.

The unidentified worker described Williams as "sharp, upbeat and aware" and "very bubbly" during her visit.

According to the employee, the former TV personality discussed health products with Bowman while they were at the store.

Williams was "engaging but wasn't as familiar with what we do here, so her son was more explaining things," the eyewitness told the outlet. "She talked about circulation improvement."

However, the worker said Williams "didn't want to get into too much detail on their first meeting and plans to come back in the near future."

Bowman reportedly gave her several holistic products to take home and try out. These included iron-rich herbs such as sarsaparilla, contribo and bottano oil, which is said to be beneficial for the skin.

He also gifted Williams capsules that claim to help with hormonal balance and mental health.

In the latest image of Williams, she sported a blue romper and white boots and rocked a fringe hairstyle as she posed with Bowman.

Her son Kevin could be seen carrying more bags and what appeared to be the same bouquet in a photo with the store owner.

"Much love to Wendy Williams and her son [heart emoji]," Bowman captioned the images. "@topfloor_kev I remember when I met Kevin in Usha village, my dad told me I want you to meet Wendy's son. At that time, we were the only ones of the same age in Usha."

Prior to this, Williams was last photographed in public in March 2023 when she was seen walking home in New York City.

The media personality, who has been battling Graves' Disease and lymphedema for years, was also diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia as well as aphasia in 2023 after she started losing her memory and words.

Williams had been staying at an undisclosed treatment center when she received the new diagnoses, but it is unclear if she has since finished treatment and left the facility.

She has been under court-ordered guardianship since April 2022.

Last month, an unnamed source told People that Williams' family is still being "denied contact" with her.