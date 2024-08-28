It seems the cast of the new film, 'The Supremes At Earl's All-You-Can-Eat,' were able to drop some major jewels while spending time together on set.

The Searchlight film, starring Sanaa Lathan, Uzo Aduba, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, highlights the journey of lifelong best friends Odette, Clarice, and Barbara Jean, known in their neighborhood as "The Supremes."

Actresses Kyanna Simone Simpson, Abigail Achiri, and Tatiana Gabrielle Hobson — who all played the young adult roles in the movie — were able to grab inspiration while working alongside a star-studded lead cast.

As the film centers on the importance of friends, love, confidence, and support, the women kept that same energy for one another on set. "It was awesome," Hobson exclaimed alongside her co-stars regarding growing up watching Sanaa Lathan.

"For me with Sanaa [Lathan], someone that I've looked up to, that I've been watching since I was a kid... tell me — one of the first things she said was, 'You got a lot of the heavy things... I'm gonna let you lead.' And I was like, 'You are trusting me? To lead? Umm...Okay!' "

The 28-year-old described how the seasoned actress was "passing the baton" to them, allowing them to flourish on set in their roles, citing it as "encouraging on [another] level."

"One of the things that super stuck with me that Uzo [Aduba] said to us... she told us, 'Always keep your special. The thing that makes you special, hold onto it — and hold onto it dearly. The world, this industry will try to take it from you. And make sure you always keep that, and keep that sacred for yourself.' "

On another note, Simpson, stated that her inspiration came from the director, Tina Mabry. Simpson — who plays the role of young Odette — claimed that Mabry often kept the girls grounded on set.

"What she constantly said is, 'Guys, we're here because it's fun.' And it really did take the stigma of pressure off of my shoulders. It's like, 'You know what, you're right.' It's a job — but gosh it's a fun job!" Simpson detailed. "Let loose, and let the creativity flow. That has changed my view on my career — from that day forward."

"Tina [Mabry] I think more than anything — taught me that you can have a Hollywood set full of love," Hobson chimed in, as her co-stars agreed. Achiri added that Mabry, 46, and the team really wanted to understand who they were in order to bring out the best of the film.

"If you need something, reach out to us. We're here to support you," she explained regarding the energy on set. "I think it really de-stigmatized the idea that [women] don't support one another, or that sometimes meeting your idols is disappointing — it was the most invigorating and thrilling thing, and I left that set everyday feeling honored and proud to be playing Clarice."

She concluded: "I could not have asked for a better experience and I'm like, 'Wow, the bar has really been set.' "

'The Supremes At Earl's All-You-Can-Eat' is available for you to enjoy right now, streaming via Hulu. See more here.