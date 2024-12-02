Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been a pretty non-stop force in the industry. From Moana to Jumanji to Fast & Furious, he's made it a point to stay professionally active, earning himself a net worth of $800 million. However, while promoting his newest Christmas film Red One, starring alongside Chris Evans, Johnson was asked a question that changed his entire perspective on life.

During a recent interview with Complex, hosted by Internet personality Speedy Morman, Johnson was asked, "Do you ever have fun?"

i changed the rock’s life 🥲 pic.twitter.com/GeBUmrQ9pr — speedy (@SpeedyMorman) December 2, 2024

When asked to clarify the question, Morman shared that it seems like Johnson is always working and doesn't make much time for rest and play. While his job from an outside perspective can seem like fun, it's certainly ultimately still work. In the moment, Johnson didn't have much of an answer. "You mean like genuinely enjoying myself? I have to think about that."

Johnson referenced the conversation a few weeks later while doing more press, sharing that the interview was "one of the best he's done in a while" and that that specific question had made it to the dinner table with his family that night. He also sent Morman a private voice message following the interview, though he did not disclose their exchange.

As someone who has not lost professional momentum since 1996, It seems like Johnson hasn't allotted much time for a true vacation. His films have grossed over $12.5 billion worldwide, making him one of the world's highest-grossing and highest-paid actors. However, he's finally ready to reap what he's sewn.

Sunday evening, the actor shared a video of him relaxing under the sun and palm trees on a beach in Hawaii, sharing, "It feels good to be home. I'm doing something right now I haven't done in over a year. I'm putting my feet up. I'm relaxing. We all work hard and we all deserve to relax more. I need to be better at that." He captioned the post: "I'm learning how to stop and do this more."

The vacation was clearly a call to action following his interview with Morman, a divine wake up call that life should also be lived. "finally. happy for u bro, stay awhile," Morman comments on the post, happy to see their conversation come full circle.