It seems the journey of girlhood ties everything together for the cast of the film, 'The Supremes At Earl's All-You-Can-Eat.'

The movie starring Sanaa Lathan, Uzo Aduba, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor follows the journey of lifelong best friends Odette, Clarice, and Barbara Jean, known in their neighborhood as "The Supremes."

Enduring life's turbulence, the film — based on the bestselling novel by Edward Kelsey Moore — portrays girls who grow to become women while putting their friendships to the test, facing challenging times, together.

Actresses Kyanna Simone Simpson, Abigail Achiri, and Tatiana Gabrielle Hobson — who all played the young adult roles in the film — admit they were able to relate to the experience in journeying through girlhood, expressing the importance of friends, love, confidence, and support.

Simpson, 27, who plays the role of young Odette, describes her character as one who "says it like it is," and claims she's the friend that will fight for her friends and for those she loves, in addition to nurturing, protecting, and caring for them.

"When you have that exterior where you're very loud and energetic, it's really hard to be like, 'Okay, but guys I still have this soft, delicate part of myself.' And sometimes it's hard for people to accept that part of you. It's like, 'Whoa, you turned off all of the bells and whistles.' But having your girls, your Supremes — your day ones, your sisters... having those women in your life, those are the ones that know every piece of you," Kyanna Simone Simpson said.

She concluded: "That's how I relate to Odette, because I have my Supremes too. It's beautiful that she's able to become vulnerable with them."

Achiri, who plays the role of young Clarice, believes her role allowed for her "to explore" and "allow" her girly style to shine, admitting that growing up with brothers prompted her to somewhat mask her more feminine side.

"When I started to get into makeup my brother was just like, 'Please don't become one of those girls who takes forever in the bathroom' — and so in my head I was like, 'Oh, I can never be that girl.' But Clarice was so girly and demanded gentleness but also was very direct," Abigail Achiri said. "She had her opinions, and she would wear them on her face."

She concluded: "The beauty of the fullness of who Clarice was, and even just the beauty of all the outfits and the design and how cutesy she was — it allowed me [in my] personal life to be like, 'I wanna be the girliest girl that ever girled in all of girldom, from here on out.' "

Hobson, who played the role of young Barbara Jean, claimed she could relate to both her character's emotional journey and journey into womanhood, revealing that similar to her character — she's no stranger to hardship.

"She still found optimism, she still found hope. She tried to choose not to let her environment and her upbringing dictate who she was," 28-year-old Tatiana Gabrielle Hobson said. "And thanks to her Supremes [for] saving her, by showing her another way."

She concluded: "Barbara Jean's journey into finding confidence and realizing that she was strong already, due to the way that her girlfriends reminded her of that. Like... you've been through so much, and you are still here, and we've still got you."

'The Supremes At Earl's All-You-Can-Eat' is available for you to enjoy right now, streaming via Hulu. See more here.