It seems Offset is letting his opinion be known when it comes to his pregnant estranged wife Cardi B.

Rap star Cardi B — real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — went live on Instagram Thursday to chat with her fans when Pooh Shiesty appeared in her live's comment section. The incarcerated rapper wrote, "I'm 5 minutes away baby open the door."

Migos artist Offset replied comedically to the hypothetical scenario, seeing as though he's behind bars, responding with a simple laugh which DJ Akademiks caught in a photo.

"Offset allegedly reacts to Pooh Shiesty sho*ting his shot at Cardi B," Akademiks, 33, real name Livingston Allen, alleged in a post which has since received over 50,000 likes. In the next photo, Offset is seen dropping four crying laughing emojis.

"I hope he's laughing at himself because he's the one who fumbled her," one fan on Instagram responded in the comments. "Moral of the story... Treat yo person right cuz it's 10000000000000 other people waiting," a second fan penned. "Two grown rich man fighting over a stripper," a third joked.

It seems pregnancy isn't enough to deter Pooh Shiesty, as the "Bodak Yellow" emcee revealed that she was expecting just weeks ago, making the baby the rapper's third child. According to 'Billboard,' the rapper posted a pair of photos on Instagram flaunting her baby bump, stunning fans in a silky red gown and matching fur coat.

The hip hop lovebirds initially split in December 2018, however, the two reconciled just one month later. Then in 2020, an exhausted Cardi B officially filed for divorce, before changing her mind and withdrawing the request.

On August 1, Cardi B filed for divorce — yet again — after 6 years of marriage amid rumors of his repeated infidelities. Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was spotted alongside another woman at a casino — and that woman was not his wife. An insider told the publication the "Ric Flair Drip" rapper's latest infidelity rumors were the final straw.

Pooh Shiesty, real name Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., was first arrested in connection to a shooting which took place in October 2020.

Despite his release shortly after, he was placed in cuffs again in June 2021 in connection to a Memorial Day weekend shooting at a strip club in Miami-Dade county. The Memphis, Tennessee, native is just over two years into a five-year sentence.

According to 'TMZ,' Shiesty's expected release date is July 20, 2027. Once released, he will be under supervision for three years, including drug and alcohol treatment and occasional searches of his property. The "Monday to Sunday" rapper, per the outlet, will also be prohibited from seeing co-defendants or known gang members.