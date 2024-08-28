Steve Harvey has seemingly hit back at Katt Williams -- months after the comedian brutally dissed him during his viral "Club Shay Shay" interview.

The "Family Feud" host launched an insult-laden tirade against a foe while speaking at Invest Fest 2024 in Atlanta over the weekend.

While he did not name any names, Harvey appeared to drop hints about the target of his words, repeatedly using "little" and "short" to refer to this nemesis.

Harvey began his rant by explaining why he didn't respond after being publicly dissed.

"'Cause lions don't turn around when small dogs [are] barking.' And I don't," he told Stephen A. Smith, as seen in a video shared on YouTube.

The TV personality went on to give the audience a piece of advice regarding dealing with haters.

"Don't come down off the wall to address some little small-minded, penny-ante-a*s hater. And you will never have a hater that's doing better than you, always know that," Harvey said.

He continued, "Don't get off the wall to address some penny-ante-a*s boy who ain't got s**t going for himself. You done stopped your climb up the wall so you come down here to talk to his little punk a*s. Don't do that."

Harvey then said he would be open to engaging in a physical fight with his unnamed rival, confident that he would be able to knock them out.

"I still got hands. They slow, but if you get up on me real close, I can still knock your monkey-a*s out though. I just don't have the quickness I had. ... I'll knock your short a*s out. I'll shoot your perm straight out your head," he said.

Many social media users appeared convinced that Harvey was taking jabs at Williams but trolled the game show host for responding seven months after the comedian made his disses.

"He took all of this time to reply back to justify that Katt was telling the truth the whole time? [laughing emoji]," one Instagram user commented under a clip of Harvey's rant shared by The Neighborhood Talk.

"The most delayed reaction I've ever seen [laughing emojis]," another quipped.

"Now, Steve, there is a statute of limitations on 'clap backs' and yours has expired," a third commenter joked.

Some also defended Williams, with one writing: "Why does he think Katt ain't got s**t going for him? He headlines his own sold-out tours and has partnerships with Netflix. That man makes more than enough. Just because he's not putting himself in debt to maintain a yacht, doesn't mean he's broke lol."

"[I don't know] about knocking Katt out. Short men are quick on their feet," another commented.

Others also suggested that Harvey's reaction may be proof that Williams told the truth during his "Club Shay Shay" interview.

"But did Steve say Katt lied [though]???" one user asked.

"He definitely feels a way. The cursing and name-calling show it. [Katt] never called that man out his name but he did speak [the] truth. Truth always gets a certain type of reaction, and this is one of them," another suggested.

During his sit-down with Shannon Sharpe in January, Williams accused Harvey of stealing jokes from comedian Mark Curry and mocked his acting chops.

"You couldn't be a movie star," Williams said of Harvey. "There are 30,000 new scripts in Hollywood every year. Not one of them asked for a country bumpkin Black dude that can't talk good ... and look like Mr. Potato Head. There ain't none. You have to have range."