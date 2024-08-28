Fans of 'Beverly Hills, 90210' remember the romance between Donna Martin and David Silver, portrayed by Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green. Their characters even ended up married in the series finale.

However, the actors themselves lost touch for about 18 years after the show's conclusion in 2000.

Spelling and Green, who also had a romantic relationship during their time on '90210,' per 'TODAY,' discussed their long separation on the August 26 episode of the 'Old-Ish' podcast, which Green co-hosts with fiancée Sharna Burgess and Spelling's brother, Randy Spelling.

In the first part of their two-part special, the actors reflected on their feelings when the Fox series ended. Green described how he tried to maintain their friendship, but Spelling began distancing herself.

Spelling, now 51, recalled their last conversation with sadness. "I was crying. I remember crying that we were going to lose touch because we were so close," she said.

Spelling likened the end of the show to a breakup, explaining, "Like, time to move on. But also like I'm losing that human I'm with every day." She remembered Green's promise that they would stay in touch and even vacation together.

"We're gonna always be together. We're even all gonna go on vacations together," she called him saying, but it was the last time they spoke for nearly two decades.

The two actors also noted how they were not fond of each other's romantic partners. Spelling was seeing Vincent Young, while Green, now 51, was involved with Vanessa Marcil, who is the mother of his son Kassius.

Green attempted to keep their friendship alive, visiting Spelling even when he was with Marcil. "It was just this thing of like, 'She just doesn't want to be my friend,' " he said. Spelling noted her relationship with Young wasn't ideal and felt Green was not supportive, leading her to distance herself.

Spelling also mentioned how Green's relationship with Marcil made it difficult for her to maintain a genuine connection.

The pair's reunion happened years later at a '90210' DVD release party, where Spelling was with her then-husband Dean McDermott, and Green was with Megan Fox. Green recalled Spelling's aloofness at the event, feeling that he had tried his best to reconnect without success.

Spelling confirmed Green's account, acknowledging that their reunion was overdue. They now celebrate their renewed friendship, with Green calling Spelling a "sister" and expressing joy at their rekindled relationship.

"We won," he said. "It's a victory lap that we get to take."