The social media clash between Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia and Sophia La Corte intensified when Brianna took to TikTok to respond to recent digs from Sophia.

The drama all stems from the viral feud between Sophia and fellow New York City-based influencer Halley Kate, which began when rumors surfaced that Sophia was dating Halley's ex-boyfriend, Reed Williams, shortly after their breakup in late 2023.

Halley publicly expressed her disappointment, claiming that Sophia -- whom she considered a friend -- had actually gone through her Instagram following list and sent a DM to Reed after their breakup. However, Sophia hit back on her "Out of Touch" podcast that she was "never friends" with Halley.

"I would never stab one of my friends in the back," Sophia said at the time. "I would never drag a woman online, and I would never talk poorly about another woman. I defend other women."

Despite all the drama, Halley and Reed ended up getting back together in March.

Brianna has been vocal about firmly being Team Halley in the situation, publicly calling Sophia "diabolical," "delusional" and "the weirdest person" among other jabs. On Wednesday, Sophia released a video addressing Brianna's insults. In her video, Sophia pointed out how Brianna had discussed her in multiple TikTok videos and on two different podcasts.

"So, Brianna Chickenfry had a lot to say about me," she said. "She made, like, two TikTok videos and brought me up on two different podcasts."

Sophia noted that Brianna has a much bigger following than her and questioned why she was bringing her up so much. But the more hilarious insult was Sophia incorrectly noting that Brianna is dating country music star Luke Bryan -- when Brianna has famously been dating country star Zach Bryan.

"Brianna, you have, like, ten times the amount of followers as me and you're dating Luke Bryan. Like, shouldn't you be at a concert or something?" Sophia asked.

Directly addressing the criticism she's received over her drama with Halley, Sophia defended her actions and expressed frustration over Brianna's reaction to how she shared her side of the story.

"I'm sorry, I didn't realize I was running for Congress," she cracked.

"For the record, someone's ex took me on a date and then she got mad, so she brought it online, weaponized her millions of followers, lied about us being friends so everyone would hate me, and then she got back with him," she elaborated. "And now I'm the bad guy for saying my side of the story. Sue me. If defending myself after getting publicly shamed makes me the villain, then I'll be the best villain the world's ever seen."

"I've actually always kind of liked her, mainly because she's friends with Dave Portnoy, but other than that, I really don't have a problem with her," Sophia concluded.

In a strategic counterattack, Brianna responded with a TikTok video set to Luke Bryan's song "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day." During the lyric "fishin'," Brianna pointed directly at the camera, a gesture that could be interpreted as a subtle dig at Sophia for allegedly "fishing" for attention.

"Go stream my boyfrennn," Brianna captioned the video, obviously alluding to Sophia mixing up her boyfriend.

The situation garnered even more attention when Luke Bryan himself commented on Brianna's post.

"Tis the season," he commented, prompting more reaction from Brianna herself and her followers.