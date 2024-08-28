It appears fans are sounding off on what appears to be a hilarious mic mishap on stage.

In a clip posted by 'The Neighborhood Talk,' fans are commenting on the 'U Got It Bad' musician after what they called a suspicious performance, prompting fans to claim the singer and dancer may have been cloned.

TikTokers hilariously accused Usher of being a clone after mic mishap during his performance: "After what I paid...the real Usher better be there," the caption to the comical post read, as unserious fans asked, "Was Usher in the room with y'all?"

"Who was this on stage?" one fan prompted fellow users on Instagram. "No, I'm with them on this. That ain't no d***n Usher!" a second fan agreed. "That ain't Usher, that's Deacon," a third fan comedically chimed in. "WHAT IN THE...THE CLONED TYRONE," a fourth prodded.

"He told y'all he needed a break lol now y'all got Temu Usher," an additional fan penned. That said, the fan isn't wrong about one thing — and that's the 45-year-old's much needed break. On August 14, the ATL repping superstar postponed his 'Past, Present, Future' opening tour date before penning an open letter to fans.

"For my 30-plus year career, 100% of my blood, sweat, and tears have gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans," the Grammy Award-winning vocalist stated. "I have every intention on doing that for this tour as well which is why I have to postpone tonight's show and reschedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal."

"The last thing I want to ever do is disappoint you, the fans who have been eagerly waiting for this tour to start. However, I wouldn't be the entertainer that I am if I can't physically give you my best," Usher wrote. "My team will be sharing news of the rescheduled date soon."

The Super Bowl LVIII halftime headliner concluded: "I can't wait to celebrate this legacy with you."

The R&B hitmaker said a neck injury he sustained during rehearsals caused him to postpone Atlanta's concerts. The rescheduled dates will be made up on Dec. 9, Dec. 10 and Dec. 12.

The highly-anticipated tour kicked off in Washington D.C. to sold-out crowds and is set to run from August 20 through May 29, 2025.