TikTok star Alix Earle is answering for a controversial post she made before joining the popular video app.

Earle, known for her confessional videos on the platform, is being called out for a post she made on ask.fm where she used the N-word in 2014. She issued a lengthy apology on her Instagram Story Monday.

"A couple of weeks ago, screenshots surfaced from my old ask.fm account showing me using a slur in the summer of 2014. and want to make it clear that I was 13 years old and did not understand the deeply offensive meaning behind that word," she wrote.

However, she went on to make it clear that she in no way intends to hide behind her age in this regard. She stated plainly that, "That is no excuse for using that word in any context or at any age. That absolutely is not the way I speak or what I stand for. I am deeply sorry that my words have hurt many and have led people to believe that I have any prejudice in my heart. I promise you that could not be further from the truth."

Earlie has spent her time trying to cultivate a positive space for people to come and enjoy themselves on her TikTok page. In the midst of her apology she mentioned, "My platform has always focused on positivity, entertainment, and uplifting others, and will continue to do so. I am sincerely sorry to those I have offended."

Read more: Ukrainian Soldier does Viral TikTok Video From Wooded Battlefield

Furthermore, the 23-year-old received a lot of criticism prior to posting this apology online for taking so long to address the controversy.

"I regret how I handled this situation, allowing too many people to talk me out of saying something for too long. I wasn't sure how to handle it and unfortunately the advice I was given, although well intended, was wrong," the influencer said. "There is no one to blame but myself for not standing my ground and going with my gut to speak out right away."

The New Jersey native said she has "no one to blame but myself for not standing my ground and going with my gut to speak out right away."

Alix Ashley Earle is an American social media personality and content creator on TikTok. She boasts over seven million followers and one billion likes. She has also been dubbed the app's official "It Girl" and "Hot Best Friend."

According to 'Sports Illustrated,' the 'Alix Earle effect' refers to her ability to drive sales, engagement, and interactions for the brands she promotes on her accounts.