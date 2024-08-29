Residents at a Colorado apartment building are buckling down, locking up, or moving out following a harrowing incident involving a Venezuelan gang.

In a shocking story and video reported by 'The New York Post,' a gang of gun-toting Venezuelan migrants stormed through the building, and now, the property has been overrun by the dangerous prison gang.

According to the media outlet, armed men holding handguns, with one carrying a rifle, were seen on the building's surveillance video entering the vulnerable apartment complex before heinously attempting to break into an apartment unit.

The recently surfaced video of the armed men storming the halls actually took place shortly before a shootout reported earlier this month outside of the Aurora housing complex, The Edge at lowry. Multiple cars were damaged, in addition to one severely injured victim.

The men were spotted walking up the stairwell, with one talking on a cell phone, before gathering around a door. A man spotted in a black hoodie knocked on the door before the resident answered, and the men walked in.

A second video was included in the footage, which shows two men dressed casually while boldly attempting to break in. A man in a multi-colored shirt was seen using a hammer to bash a door handle in an attempt to forcefully enter the residence.

It remains unknown what the men were searching for, or if they knew anyone in the complex. Per reports, apartments are now occupied by unsuspecting residents.

"It's been a nightmare and I can't wait to get out of here," resident Cindy Romero told 'KDVR' — who decided to move out of the building with her husband Edward. The couple allege that violence has increased since the migrants arrived.

"Every day when we come home, we have to do this every time we go outside to take out the garbage," Cindy explained, showing how they secure their home. "Every time we go to bed at night..we have to keep like this, so that nobody can kick in the door."

Armed Venezuelan gangs are just taking over whole buildings and vandalizing public property in Aurora, CO just outside of Denver.



Why are we putting up with this?! pic.twitter.com/L8mUpwRfQ1 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 29, 2024

Aurora City Council member Danielle Jurinsky has continuously tried to defend residents, speaking out against the residents she deems are alleged members of the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragu.

"To our governor and to the mayor of Denver, I refuse to be silenced. I refuse to play the game of politics with you regarding this migrant crisis. And I will continue to speak up and speak out and help as many people as I can," the council member told the 'New York Post.'

Denver — a sanctuary city — has received over 40,000 migrants to the suburb of 390,000 since December 2022.