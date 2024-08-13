Donald Trump has a "historical" plan for immigration, as well as a strong opinion regarding Kamala Harris' presidential nomination.

Tesla boss Elon Musk sat with the controversial Republican presidential nominee for a highly-anticipated interview live on X Spaces, where the two discussed the assassination attempt, the border, the economy, his plans for immigration, and more.

Fans were bubbling with excitement, as a jaw-dropping 1.3 million users on Twitter, now X, crammed into Donald J. Trump's space — nearly 45 minutes late — as Musk claimed the interview was being sabotaged by "a massive DDOS attack on X."

There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on 𝕏. Working on shutting it down.



Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

Musk, who claimed he was happy to endorse the MAGA candidate by having him join the live, decided to jump right into the assassination attempt, which Trump called "not pleasant."

"I didn't know I had that much blood," the 44th president explained.

"You can't fake bravery in such circumstances," Musk, 53, told Trump. "I think a lot of people admire your courage under fire."

"Illegal immigration saved my life," Trump joked to Musk, referring to the moment he turned his head to look at the immigration chart. The 78-year-old plans to go back to Butler, Pennsylvania, where he says he plans to comedically open his speech with, "As I was saying."

Trump also cleared the air regarding migrants coming into the country, declaring that "they have to come in legally."

"We have a defective government," Trump declared. "These are defective people. Kamala had 3.5 years — and by the way, she's got another 5 months. But she still won't do anything," the former president criticized. "These are criminals that make our criminals look like nice people. And she's in charge of it," he said of the undocumented entering the country.

Trump — who claims he's concerned about citizens borrowing money just to live — maintained that it's not possible for the United States to absorb migrants "from everywhere." He also explained that despite his love of New York City, "what they're doing to it is horrible."

"We're going to have the largest deportation in history," Trump declared in the event that he is elected. The nominee — who recently was caught red-handed in a photo with the mastermind behind Project 2025 after months of denying the accusations — claimed Harris is a "radical left lunatic."

"She wants to be more Trump than Trump — if that's even possible," he said, but the former 'Apprentice' star wasn't done yet. He alleged that democratic candidate Harris, 59, was a "San Francisco liberal" who he deemed to be farther left than Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders.

"This was a coup," Trump said of Harris' nomination. "He [Joe Biden] didn't want to leave and they said, 'We can do it the nice way, or we can do it the hard way.' "

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have agreed to debate on 'ABC News' on September 10.