"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Lauri Peterson's son's official cause of death has been revealed five months after his passing.

Josh Waring died from the combined effects of three drugs, fentanyl, methamphetamine and olanzapine, the Orange County Sheriff-Coroner Department in California told TMZ.

The manner of death was ruled accidental.

Olanzapine is an antipsychotic medication used to treat mental health conditions such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Josh, who Peterson shares with her ex Phillip Waring, died at age 35 on March 31.

The reality star announced her son's passing via a heartbreaking post on Instagram on April 6.

In her post, Peterson said her son struggled with substance abuse and "fought every single day for most of his adult life."

Despite this, she said he "continued to maintain his sense of humor, continued to be optimistic, continued to be kind to others, defended those that were unable to defend themselves and continued to love his family so so much."

While addressing fans who sent their love and condolences, she wrote, "Not everyone understands those suffering from substance abuse disorder, but I am forever grateful for your understanding and the impact you made on his life."

Peterson concluded her post by sharing a message for her late son.

"Josh I love you so much and I will miss you terribly! I will forever be your 'Mama Bear & Mama Dukes' and every time the clock turns to 11:11, I will expect your call to tell me to make a wish!" she wrote.

She continued, "What will I wish for now? My heart is with you and I pray you have found the peace that you so deserve. Heaven has gained the coolest angel and you have gained your freedom at last sweet boy. Love always and forever, Mom."

Josh previously made headlines for his legal troubles.

He served time in prison from 2016 to 2020 for attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man outside of a sober living home.

He denied wrongdoing and accused another man of being the real perpetrator.

Josh was arrested again in 2022 and charged with felony possession and the sale of fentanyl as well as a misdemeanor charge of methamphetamine possession.

Josh is survived by his daughter Kennedy, whom Peterson adopted in 2015.