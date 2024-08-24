Rapper Enchanting's official cause of death has been determined, two months after her tragic demise.

On Friday, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office told TMZ that Enchanting died of an accidental overdose.

The rapper -- real name Channing Nicole Larry -- overdosed on oxycodone, a synthetic opioid, and benzodiazepines, a type of depressant sold under the brand names Valium, Xanax and Klonopin.

Enchanting died at age 26 on June 11 after being taken off of life support at a hospital.

Gucci Mane, the head of Enchanting's former label 1017 Records, announced her passing via Instagram at the time.

The rapper and record executive shared a photo of his protégée alongside the message: "So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone (sic) all miss you Chant @luvenchanting."

Following her passing, her family also released a statement via Enchanting's social media account.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of our sweet and beloved daughter. She lived her life with grace and blessed so many with friendship, laughter and love," the family wrote in the statement, obtained by The Shade Room.

They continued, "We also appreciate everyone's respect of our family's privacy as we continue to navigate through this difficult loss."

A representative from Enchanting's management team said in a statement to The Shade Room at the time that the young rapper had suffered from withdrawals and had overdosed.

"She came to my house the last four days to get clean. She tried her best and I did everything I could to help her, she tried," the rep said.

Enchanting signed to 1017 Records in 2020 and appeared on three compilation albums before parting ways with Gucci Mane's label three years later, according to New York's Hot 97 radio station.

During her time at 1017 Records, she collaborated with Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano and the late Big Scarr.

Enchanting's manager also previously revealed that the artist had "a whole vault" of music that were yet to be released, including several singles and an entire album.

Less than two years before his pal's passing, Big Scarr -- real Alexander Woods -- had died at age 22 on Dec. 22, 2022, from an accidental overdose.

The rapper overdosed on prescription pills at his girlfriend's house in Memphis, Tennessee, his uncle Arthur Woods told TMZ at the time.

According to his uncle, Big Scarr experienced several traumatic incidents before his passing, including getting shot and sustaining a serious injury from a car accident.

The injury, caused by being thrown through a windshield, left a big scar on the rapper's body -- which later inspired his moniker.

Big Scarr was hit in a 2020 shooting by a bullet that traveled up his spine.

He also underwent surgery to have his appendix removed and battled depression, according to his uncle.