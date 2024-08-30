The only person ever charged for the murder of Tupac Shakur remains in custody after his bail was denied.

Reports indicate that a judge has once again denied Keefe D, whose real name is Duane Keith Davis, his request for bond, expressing concerns about the origins of the bail funds.

Clark District Court Judge Carli Kierny issued the ruling on Tuesday. She expressed suspicion about Wack100's offer to cover 15% of Keefe D's $750,000 bond, saying, "I have a sense that things are trying to be covered up."

The judge reportedly highlighted two nearly identical letters from an entertainment company purportedly covering the bail. One of these letters was signed by an individual with no connection to the company.

Previously, Cash "Wack100" Jones claimed he wanted to post Keefe D's bail as a "gift," dismissing rumors of financial motives.

According to the 'Associated Press,' Wack called the suspect "a monumental person in our community... especially the urban community." He also cited the former gang leader is reportedly battling cancer.

Nonetheless, the judge declined to release Keefe D, pointing to two key pieces of evidence against Wack100's claims; an interview where Wack100 discussed freeing Keefe D in exchange for the rights to his story, and a phone call where the 46-year-old allegedly told him, "You got to remember, this [...] can set you up for the rest of your life. I will get you out and then we'll sit down and talk about all that."

The music executive argued that his interview statements were purely for "entertainment" and not factual.

Despite these arguments, the judge maintained her decision to keep Keefe D in custody as the trial proceeds. The defendant has pleaded not guilty in masterminding Tupac Shakur's September 1996 murder in Las Vegas.

His trial is now set to begin in March 2025 after being pushed back from a November 4 start date, per 'Billboard.'

On September 7, 1996, the West Coast rapper was shot four times while in the passenger seat of a car on the Las Vegas Strip. Six days later, he succumbed to his injuries; internal bleeding, respiratory failure, and cardiopulmonary arrest associated with multiple gunshot wounds. He was 25.