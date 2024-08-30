In Volos, Greece, hundreds of thousands of dead fish were found washed up on the shore.

Over 100 tons of dead fish were collected in and around the popular tourist destination after a mass die-off linked to flooding and extreme weather fluctuations, according to 'ABC News.' The floods, according to authorities, displaced freshwater fish, forcing them into salt water habitats.

Many have gathered to begin the removal process of the fish. In 24 hours, over 40 tons of fish were collected.

"It spans kilometers. It's not just along the coast, but also in the center of the Pagasetic Gulf," city council member Stelio's Limnos explained.

The substantial number of fish alongside the amount of time required to collect them has left the area with a pungent, fish-like stench that pervades the beaches. The smell has been described as unbearable.

Many believe that this could have been avoided if proper recourse was taken. Achilleas Beos, the mayor of Volos, directly blamed the government for not taking preventative action to avoid the die-off.

"They didn't do the obvious, to put a protective net," he said in a news conference, per 'NBC News.'

Beos further expressed concern that the aroma of this surplus of dead fish may pose an environmental hazard for other creatures who are native to the environment, thereby causing more environmental issues down the line.

An investigation surrounding the incident has begun to see what was neglected to allow this to occur. The environment ministry has not yet made a comment regarding this natural disaster.

As the environment struggles, the economy struggles as well. Following the severe floods of last year, many in the town have noted a substantial decrease in patronage at local businesses and restaurants.

A restaurant owner in the town, Dimosthenis Bakoyiannis, lamented that the damage is done. "Closing the barrier now doesn't help. Now it's too late, the tourist season is over," he said, according to the 'New York Post.'

Following the floods, he has noted an approximately 80% drop in business.