In a tragic accident, a mother ran over her 12-year-old daughter after dropping her off for her first day of school.

According to 'Love B. Scott,' the tween was dropped off for her first day at Booker Middle School. Before entering the Sarasota, Florida, local school, the student dropped her backpack. Several items from the bag fell to the ground. Some rolled under her mother's SUV. The child crouched down to retrieve her items.

The mother did not see her daughter dive to get her things. Instead, she began driving. According to FHP Trooper Kenn Watson, "She immediately stopped when she heard her daughter screaming."

The student was rushed to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital where she was initially in critical condition, but is now listed as stable.

Messages were sent to parents reminding everyone to follow safety procedures. Watson shared, "Here we are, day one, and we've already had a tragedy. We're hoping this does not happen again, but we have to remember to have that good spatial awareness when you are anywhere around a school zone and most certainly when you are letting your kid out of your vehicle."

He continued: "You want to avoid being in a hurry and dropping off our kids in the turn lane when we should be directly in front of the school. This is a tragedy that one hundred percent could have been avoided by simply paying a little more attention and not being in a hurry."

The school's principal, Lashawn Frost, also sent an email to parents.

"This serves as a reminder of the importance of following our established safety procedures," Frost said. "Please remember that students should not be dropped off in the middle of Myrtle Street. This practice poses a significant risk to our students' safety and the safety of others on the road. We kindly ask that all parents and guardians follow the designated drop-off procedures by using the parent loop. This ensures that students enter the school safely and helps us maintain a secure environment for everyone."

The girl, who sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to the hospital, is still in the hospital recovering.