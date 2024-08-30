50 Cent took to social media to mock longtime rival and Murder, Inc. Records co-founder Irv Gotti after suffering a stroke.

Six months ago, Irv Gotti suffered a minor stroke. He is slated to make a full recovery. According to 'VIBE,' a picture of Gotti in recovery made its way onto social media and 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, quickly followed with a pointed jab.

This picture started to circulate after music executive Wack 100 mentioned that he had spotted Gotti, 54, with a cane outside of a health facility.

50 Cent posted a screenshot of the picture accompanied by his hit song 'Wanksta' (2002). He wrote, per the outlet, "D*** homie, in high school you was the man homie, WTF happened to you?" He then stepped outside of his song lyrics to write, "I want Irv to get well, so he can have to watch my next wave LOL." The Queens rapper also tagged his brands Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi.

The post has since been deleted.

Gotti had reportedly been struggling with diabetes. On an episode of 'Drink Champs,' he explained the disease "runs rampant among Black people. What it does is, it starts deteriorating your body."

A rep for Gotti confirmed the diagnosis in a statement to 'TMZ,' saying, "Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago... He's been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life."

Gotti himself issued a statement to 'The Shade Room,' saying: "I'm getting older. That's all. Only thing worse than getting old is not getting old."

This isn't the only time 50 Cent mocked Gotti online.

In July, the 49-year-old trolled Gotti after Ashanti, a former Murder Inc. singer and Gotti's alleged lover, announced she was having a baby with Nelly. According to 'Hip Hop DX,' 50 Cent posted photos of Ashanti, 43, and the "Country Grammar" artist smiling with the caption: "LOL I HAD TO SHARE THIS LMAO."