Rapper Hurricane Chris is calling out 50 Cent for what he called exploitive behavior in his hometown Shreveport, Louisiana, through his "Humor & Harmony" music and comedy festival.

Despite the weekend-long event being a major success, with zero crime reported from August 8 through August 11, Hurricane Chris contends that the fest primarily benefited 50 Cent, Shreveport police, and city officials.

On Sunday, Hurricane Chris, known for "A Bay Bay" (2007), took to Instagram to criticize 50 Cent, real name Curtis James Jackson III, for paying "police a half a million dollars" and not booking any Louisiana legends for the weekend.

Chris claimed the "Many Men" rapper is trying to take "advantage of my city 'cause [property] cheap and [it] cost way less than where you're from."

He added how 50 Cent "came down here and [didn't] show no love to Louisiana," but instead paid police "half a million dollars" which "could have went to anything to help the [...] youth."

"We don't need more money invested into the police... We need more money invested into the community [...] F**k your money... We don't care nothing about it," he ranted.

In the caption, Hurricane Chris, 35, wrote how "The people around @50cent are from New York, even the ones who live in Shreveport they are attempting to gate keep a person who could of really made a difference. I challenge [sp] yu to let me show u our community and the things that the rotten people around yu have hidden. We are the fourth worst educated state in America, murder happens daily and our youth is lost."

Chris, real name Christopher Jerrod Dooley Jr., posted a second video blasting 50 Cent, calling him an "opportunist" because of his "lack of knowledge."

It didn't take long for 50 Cent to fire back. He tweeted two posts directed to the southern emcee, calling his music "wack" on Sunday.

Hurricane Flex 😆boy ya shit is wack, the fvck you think you @FredoBang 🤨 ya shit gets no play in my ride. LOL pic.twitter.com/UhX8tDsgFd — 50cent (@50cent) August 18, 2024

oh no you not gonna play that 1 song you got, Bay Bay just went on stage wit Master P. LOL 😆 https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/MMpAtI7LAL — 50cent (@50cent) August 18, 2024

All of the proceeds from the rapper's Humor & Harmony Weekend went to the G-Unity Foundation, a charity that was founded by the Starz producer to help empower American youth.

"I have been incredibly lucky to be able to start a foundation that helps young people and communities all over the country," a statement read on the foundation's website. "Team building and entrepreneurship are skills I learned along the way, but they are so important to develop early. I look forward to G-Unity supporting programs that are doing the crucial work of teaching kids to excel at life."

The weekend festivities offered events for adults and children with free access to families with children attending Caddo Parish schools.

Hurricane Chris seemingly replied to the 49-year-old, calling "homie a hater," with a video of him performing 'A Bay Bay' in California, although he did not tag or name him specifically.