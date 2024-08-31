A TikToker was in "shock" after a character at Disneyland tapped her baby awake without her consent.

Kat Pond, who runs the TikTok account @ThePondss, which "romanticizes parenthood after loss & infertility," posted their recent trip to Disneyland when she says she encountered a crazy scenario.

According to 'PEOPLE,' one of the theme park characters tapped her baby awake without asking her first.

In the video, she begins to explain that her 11-month-old baby was "chest to chest with me, dead asleep in her carrier." After staying in the restaurant for a bit she recalled that "all of a sudden somebody reaches over me and taps my sleeping baby. I turn around and I'm ready to be mad and it's a Disney character, and I'm like, 'What is happening,' like I was just so shocked by the whole experience."

When Pond told the character that the child was asleep, they reportedly replied, "Oh, it looks like princess is awake now."

She ended up taking a picture with the Disney character because she "wanted this experience to be over so badly."

"It made [my baby] so grumpy that we couldn't get her to be chill because she didn't get a good nap and we ended up having to leave for the day," Pond recalled.

The TikToker shared that she reported the event to Disney, and the company is investigating the incident.

Many in the comments section of her video wondered whether or not the character in question was in fact a Disney character. Some suggested that it may have been an adult guest who was visiting the park in cosplay.

These rumors were quickly shut down by Pond who attested that the character was accompanied by a chaperone. "She was real & had an escort nearby!!!" she said.

On Tuesday, she wrote to her followers how she'll "let you guys know when I have an update."