A Louisville woman is behind bars following police reports that she attempted to break into random cars outside of an Evansville business.

Ricki Smith claims Kanye West, now known as Ye, utilized mind control to make her steal a vehicle with a child inside. She was arrested on August 30 after bystanders contacted authorities about a suspicious woman.

According to 'Complex,' a person working inside a local establishment claimed they witnessed her trying to open various car doors in the parking lot. It was reported that she got one open and sat inside briefly.

The woman who owned that car told police she was taking her child to daycare and had to stop inside a local store. She left the car unlocked and began to walk across the street when she noticed a stranger — Smith — getting into her vehicle.

Rushing back to the vehicle, she grabbed Smith by the hair and pulled her out of the car. Now, the woman maintains that she'd like to file charges, especially due to her baby being in the back seat.

When police asked the seemingly deranged woman why she sat in a stranger's car, she alleged that West, 47, "telepathically" instructed her to steal a vehicle. Smith was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail, per the outlet.

Officers found that Smith had previously wrecked her car by crashing into a tree off Highway 64 before she decided to abandon the vehicle. Her car was later discovered left alongside the highway.

Ye has spoken openly about mind control in the past. In 2018, he warned his fans of the effects of "mind control" in a rant he shared to Twitter, now X. "I just want to talk about mind control," the 'Vultures' megastar began in a now-deleted video clip dating back to 2018.

"You know, when people try to influence you through social media and try to tell you what to do, or if you post something that's, like, positive on Instagram, it gets taken down if it's not a part of a bigger agenda," the Chicago, Illinois, native stated, per 'USA Today.' "That's like mind control. That's the echo chamber."

At this time, no source has reported that Smith is tied to rapper Kanye West in any capacity.