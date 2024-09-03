KAYTRANADA claims he's just explaining what happened when it comes to an alleged offer from Beyoncé.

The Canadian DJ and producer was recently interviewed by 'Vulture' where he explained that he spun as the opening DJ for Beyoncé's birthday show during the Renaissance tour in Los Angeles last year. However, his well-received remix of "Cuff It" never made it to streaming platforms.

The superstar vocalist's team later offered to pay him "next to nothing" for the remix, adding that the amount was even less than what "much smaller artists" have paid — in addition to the "Crazy In Love" star reportedly cuffing the rights to the music.

"Sometimes people don't see your worth and how important you are," KAYTRANADA — real name Louis Kevin Celestin — told the media outlet, adding that he was comfortable enough to simply decline. "I know what I mean to people."

According to 'HotNewHipHop,' the beloved DJ clarified that statement in a now-deleted post via Twitter, now X, where he claimed he loved the music mogul and had no intention of dragging her. "Mannnn I didn't drag her that's just what happened," the 32-year-old said of Beyoncé, per the hiphop outlet.

"The remix didn't get a release and it is what it is but later that year I opened [for] her on tour AND on her Bday on top of that. Now what? I love that girl & y'all ain't gonna make me look like I ain't rocking with her," he added.

The Haitian-Canadian producer has been vocal in the past about situations where a high-profile collab fell through, explaining that Drake allegedly requested he work alongside him on 'Honestly, Nevermind.' However, the partnership never came to pass.

"I met Drake in L.A. one time, and that was it, really. At one point, one of his boys was like, 'Your boy wants some beats. He's gonna do a house album.' And I was like, 'Yeah, sure, hit me up,' " the popular musician told 'Montreality.'

"That's my thing: anybody that wanna work with me, just hit me up. Maybe my reaction rubbed them the wrong way, but I was just saying, 'Hey, if you're serious, hit me up, let's work, for real.' "

The Grammy Award-winning music lover admits he's not into fanning out over A-list music artists. "Was I supposed to be like, 'Oh my God, for real? Drake?' I'm not like that."

The mixtape rapper appeared on the scene back in 2013 as an overnight hit on SoundCloud after he reworked Janet Jackson's hit song, "If" (1993).

According to his website, he's currently on his 'Timeless' tour, set to push forward with a show in Vancouver at Festival Lawn At Deer Lake Park on September 14.