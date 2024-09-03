Fans are showering Lizzo with compliments as she continues to reveal her fitness journey on social media.

The "Truth Hurts" singer posted a series of reels promoting her Yitty brand as fans noticed that the star's figure was changing before their eyes. Despite promoting her brand, fans appeared more excited about her apparent weight loss journey.

While showing off the brand's new sweatshirts, fans were busy inquiring about the 35-year-old's new workout plan.

"OFF THE SHOULDER SWEATSHIRTS ARE BAAAAACK! AND 60% OFF UNTIL 9/2! HAPPY LABOR DAY FROM @yitty," the singer penned in the caption. However, followers were unable to stay focused. "Lizzzzzzzoooooooooooooooo you look GOODT ... share the secret with us," an excited fan wrote.

"We just gone act like lizzo ain't been putting in work?" a second fan inquired. "Proud of you [clap emoji] the gym is really paying off and I can tell you feel better," a third complemented. The Detroit, Michigan, native went public with her fitness journey in a workout video posted two weeks ago.

"If you're reading this... remember you can do ANYTHING you put ur mind to! Stay focused, you got this," the inspired pop star penned in the caption. In the video, she's seen documenting her workouts from where she started to where she is today. "What we learn??? 1. Bullying builds character," a fan wrote in the comments.

The Grammy Award-winning artist commented about her health and fitness journey earlier this year with the 'New York Times,' describing the process as gradual and admitting that it takes patience. "I've been methodical, losing weight very slowly," the star said.

"I don't really see it because if anyone who's on a natural weight-loss journey knows, losing weight is actually the slowest thing in the world and you don't really notice it until you notice it," she said.

On Friday, Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, shared a photo of her wearing a skimpy red bikini.

"All my swimsuits are red 🥵," she captioned the post, which has since garnered over 120,000 likes.

"I think a lot of people see a fat person that way and immediately just assume everything they're doing is to be thin," Lizzo said on TikTok. "I'm not trying to be thin. I don't ever want to be thin. Will my body fluctuate from this size? Will I get a little smaller depending on some of the choices I make or a little bigger, depending on some of the choices I make in my life. Yes, I'm used to fluctuating."

The progress in her health journey continues to unfold. Check out the star's Yitty brand here.