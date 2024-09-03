Travis Kelce has shut down rumors of a scheduled breakup between him and his girlfriend Taylor Swift and threatened legal action against those who spread this conspiracy theory by posting a fake "contract" allegedly from his PR company.

Theories that Swift and Kelce are in a PR relationship have been around since the pop superstar first popped up at a Kansas City Chiefs football game in September 2023.

The speculation intensified after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in February but later appeared to die down when the couple continued to prove naysayers wrong with their loved-up and adorable interactions and support for each other.

However, the rumor returned to the spotlight Tuesday after a supposed contract with Kelce's PR company Full Scope's header was shared on Reddit and circulated on other social media platforms.

The alleged document was titled, "Comprehensive Media Plan for Travis Kelce's Public Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift," and claimed that the NFL player's split from the "Anti-Hero" singer would be announced on Sept. 28.

Kelce's representatives have since released a statement confirming the document is fake.

A spokesman for Full Scope told the Daily Mail that the paperwork is "entirely false and fabricated" and "not created, issued or authorized by this agency."

The representative added that Kelce and the firm plan to pursue legal action against the individuals who created the fake documents.

"We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents," the spokesman said.

Swift and her representatives have not yet publicly addressed the rumor.

What do the documents about the supposed PR plan for Kelce and Swift's breakup say?

According to screenshots shared on Reddit, the purported PR plan for Kelce allegedly included releasing a statement three days after the supposed breakup.

The statement would allegedly be "gracious, respectful, and stress mutual respect," the purported documents claimed.

They also included an example breakup announcement, which said: "Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other's personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time."

The potential statement would also say, "They are both committed to their careers and personal growth. They remain friends and wish each other the best."

According to the alleged documents, Kelce's PR team would describe the split as a "natural part of life" and focus on the Chiefs tight end's "commitment to his career and his ongoing achievements in the sports industry."

Kelce's team would allegedly send the statement and a press release to various media outlets to ensure "broad coverage."

What is social media saying?

The fake paperwork was immediately met with skepticism on social media, with some commenting that it did not look like a professional document.

"It reads like an assignment for a college PR class to be honest," one Reddit user suggested. "Like how would you advise in this situation type of thing[?]"

"This is either a school project or something someone made up for internet clout," a second person speculated.

Another wrote that the documents looked like they were created using artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT.

One Reddit user also pointed out spelling mistakes in the paperwork, which they took as proof that the documents were "fake."

However, others suggested that even if the documents were not real, it's still possible that Kelce and Swift are in a PR relationship.

"I won't be surprised if this is true. I think they've been having issues since June. When she returned home for Europe, they didn't elect to spend alone time but instead went on a group date. It was different when she returned from Brazil and Singapore. She hasn't moved in with him as was reported," one Redditor claimed.

Another commented, "So hoping it's true. Never believed their 'romance' to be the real thing."