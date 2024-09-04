'Good Morning America' announced the full list of celebs that will appear on the next season of 'Dancing with the Stars' Wednesday morning.

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro will return as co-hots with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Julianne's brother, Derek Hough.

Check out the full list of celebrities competing in season 33 along with their dancing partners.

Phaedra Parks

Sixth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards
Phaedra Parks attends the Sixth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Pro dance partner: Val Chmerkovskiy

Fans met Phaedra Parks from Bravo's 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' from 2010 - 2017. The lawyer and businesswoman returned to 'RHOA' for the forthcoming 16th season after years of controversy.

Danny Amendola

Netflix Is A Joke Fest's "The Greatest Roast Of All
Danny Amendola attends Netflix Is A Joke Fest's "The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady" at the Kia Forum on May 5, 2024 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Elyse Jankowski/FilmMagic

Pro dance partner: Witney Carson

Two-time Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola had a successful 13 seasons in the NFL before retiring in 2022. Amendola competed on the reality series 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' and served as a coach for the Las Vegas Raiders for one season.

Joey Graziadei

2024 Entertainment Community Fund Gala
Joey Graziadei attends the 2024 Entertainment Community Fund Gala at Marriott Marquis Theater on April 08, 2024 in New York City. Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Pro dance partner: Jenna Johnson

Tennis coach Joey Graziadei first joined Bachelor Nation as a runner-up from Charity Lawson's season of 'The Bachelorette.' He also led season 28 of 'The Bachelor,' where he ended up engaged to Kelsey Anderson.

Ilona Maher

OLY-PARIS-2024-CHAMPIONS PARK-PORTRAIT
Bronze medallist in the women's rugby sevens US' Ilona Maher at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, poses for a portrait during a photo session at the Champions Park at Trocadero in Paris on July 31, 2024. Photo by THIBAUD MORITZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Pro dance partner: Alan Bersten

The professional rugby player helped the U.S. women's rugby team win a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She's also the digital cover star for the 2024 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' and has used her platform to advocate for body positivity and bring attention to women's sports.

Anna Delvey

Shao - Front Row & Backstage - New York Fashion
Anna Delvey attends the Shao show during New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows on September 11, 2023 in New York City. Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Pro dance Partner: Ezra Sosa

Anna Delvey is known as the "fake heiress" who faked her lavish lifestyle and inspired the Emmy-nominated Netflix show 'Inventing Anna.'

Other contestants on Season 33 include: Chandler Kinney, Eric Roberts, Brooks Nader, Reginald VelJohnson, Jenn Tran, Dwight Howard, and Stephen Nedoroscik.

'Dancing with the Stars' premieres Tuesday Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, will stream the next day on Hulu.

