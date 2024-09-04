'Good Morning America' announced the full list of celebs that will appear on the next season of 'Dancing with the Stars' Wednesday morning.

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro will return as co-hots with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Julianne's brother, Derek Hough.

Check out the full list of celebrities competing in season 33 along with their dancing partners.

Phaedra Parks

Pro dance partner: Val Chmerkovskiy

Fans met Phaedra Parks from Bravo's 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' from 2010 - 2017. The lawyer and businesswoman returned to 'RHOA' for the forthcoming 16th season after years of controversy.

Danny Amendola

Pro dance partner: Witney Carson

Two-time Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola had a successful 13 seasons in the NFL before retiring in 2022. Amendola competed on the reality series 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' and served as a coach for the Las Vegas Raiders for one season.

Joey Graziadei

Pro dance partner: Jenna Johnson

Tennis coach Joey Graziadei first joined Bachelor Nation as a runner-up from Charity Lawson's season of 'The Bachelorette.' He also led season 28 of 'The Bachelor,' where he ended up engaged to Kelsey Anderson.

Ilona Maher

Pro dance partner: Alan Bersten

The professional rugby player helped the U.S. women's rugby team win a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She's also the digital cover star for the 2024 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' and has used her platform to advocate for body positivity and bring attention to women's sports.

Anna Delvey

Pro dance Partner: Ezra Sosa

Anna Delvey is known as the "fake heiress" who faked her lavish lifestyle and inspired the Emmy-nominated Netflix show 'Inventing Anna.'

Other contestants on Season 33 include: Chandler Kinney, Eric Roberts, Brooks Nader, Reginald VelJohnson, Jenn Tran, Dwight Howard, and Stephen Nedoroscik.

'Dancing with the Stars' premieres Tuesday Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, will stream the next day on Hulu.