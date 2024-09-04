Denzel Washington and his family, all of whom have worked in the film industry separately, are now collaborating on a project together in the film adaptation of August Wilson's 'The Piano Lesson.'

Malcolm Washington, the veteran actor's youngest son, will direct the film with Denzel as a co-producer. John David Washington, Malcolm's older brother, will play Boy Willie, while Malcolm's twin sister Olivia and their mother, Pauletta, will also appear in the film, portraying the same character at different ages. Kaita, Denzel's eldest daughter, will serve as an executive producer.

Denzel, 69, talked about his support for his children's careers in entertainment.

In a 2022 interview on 'Today With Hoda & Jenna,' he mentioned providing his daughter Olivia with honest feedback on her audition tape. "I had Olivia audition for me, show me her audition tape, and I told her, you know, number one, you're very good, but it's going to be tougher for you. I just try to be honest with them about the business."

'The Piano Lesson,' originally a Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning play from 1990, is now becoming a studio film. Before this, each Washington child had built their own careers.

John David Washington, who began acting as a child in 'Malcolm X,' transitioned from football to acting. The 40-year-old starred in films like 'Tenet' (2020) and 'Malcolm and Marie' (2021). He previously played Boy Willie in a 2022 Broadway revival of the play.

Katia Washington has produced films such as "Fences" and "Malcolm and Marie." Olivia Washington has acted in "The Butler" and "Empire" and voiced Mayor Goodway in "Paw Patrol."

Malcolm Washington, who began as a production assistant, directed "Benny Got Shot" before taking on 'The Piano Lesson.'

The film will be released in select theaters on November 8 and on Netflix on November 22.