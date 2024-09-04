Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell made a striking appearance at Harlem's Fashion Row's Fashion Show and Style Awards to accept the prestigious Fashion Icon Award, although she arrived fashionably late.

Embracing her reputation for tardiness, Campbell made a witty remark during her speech targeting Anna Wintour.

"I have to speak my truth," the 54-year-old said before explaining how she has always been unapologetically honest.

'Vogue's' editor-in-chief editor had previously highlighted Campbell's tendency to arrive late, but also praised her as "bold, bright, and entirely, unquestionably herself."

After receiving a second introduction from Samira Nasr, editor-in-chief of 'Harper's Bazaar,' Campbell began her acceptance speech by openly admitting her punctuality issues. She thanked her higher power for allowing her to be there despite her reputation.

In an unexpected twist, Campbell referred to Wintour as "the other lady" in her speech, suggesting that she was happier with Nasr's introduction.

The comment was a playful nod to Wintour's earlier remark about Campbell's punctuality. Wintour also commended Campbell's courage in addressing issues of inequality and injustice early in her career, which has significantly influenced the fashion world.

The super model also expressed her gratitude to Wintour, 74, for her support throughout her career, including her first 'Vogue' cover, calling her a pivotal figure in her journey. She thanked Wintour for her role in advancing fashion and supporting her career from the very beginning.

Campbell also paid tribute to trailblazing Black models such as Iman and Bethann Hardison, and to her family.