Roland Martin is under harsh scrutiny on social media after his on-air segment was sprinkled with some shockingly inappropriate imagery.

The prominent political commentator recently found himself being dragged online after a head–turning mishap during one of his livestreams.

The jarring incident sparked speculation around the journalist's personal life and level of professionalism when it comes to his media operations and practices.

While offering political commentary on Kamala Harris' recent interview with 'CNN,' the stream unexpectedly cut to a scene showing a man undressed and showing his buttocks while walking down a hallway.

🚨BREAKING: Roland Martin (@rolandsmartin), host of the *Roland Martin Unfiltered* show, faced intense scrutiny after being caught on air watching GAY MALE SEX between segments, leading to a major on-air outburst. For years, there has been ongoing speculation and discussion… pic.twitter.com/uAY3z3Dhzd — Sir Maejor 🇺🇸 (@SirMaejorATL) September 2, 2024

The inappropriate clip was immediately edited by Martin's team — however, not before social media could get their hands on the live stream and continue to circulate the content.

"BREAKING: Roland Martin (@rolandsmartin), host of the *Roland Martin Unfiltered* show, faced intense scrutiny after being caught on air watching GAY MALE [relations] between segments, leading to a major on-air outburst," X user SirMaejorATL wrote in a repost of the clip.

"His sassy behavior makes sense now," one user penned in the comments. "Roland and AI Sharpton have been profiting off of Blacks for years. At some point we have to learn, it's all a grift," a second alleged. "His business no matter what!" another defended.

Breaking 🚨 Democrat @rolandsmartin forgot to edit this clip. We were all forced to watch his love and admiration for Black male Buttocks as they casually scrolled across his screen.



I told yall in a post I wrote a few weeks back that 90% of the men I know that still represent… pic.twitter.com/Hl5nEg8bCs — Angela Stanton King (@theAuntieAngie) September 2, 2024

Angela Stanton King — a longtime rival of Martin — claimed the Democrat "forgot to edit" the clip. "We were all forced to watch his love and admiration for Black male Buttocks as they casually scrolled across his screen," the author and television personality wrote online Wednesday.

Roland Martin is a known supporter of the Democratic Party and its candidates. He currently is the host of his self-titled show 'Roland Martin Unfiltered.'

The 55-year-old recently took to social media to celebrate the anniversary of his inaugural episode.