Katy Perry was asked about whether she'd collaborate with a particularly controversial hitmaker for her upcoming album, '143' — which she seemingly never confirmed or denied.

The pop megastar is planning her upcoming seventh studio album leaving fans to inquire whether she'd work with Dr. Luke, who she previously partnered with for her biggest hits including "I Kissed A Girl" (2008), "Last Friday Night" (2011) and "California Gurls" (2010), and more.

It appears that some previous legal troubles involving Dr. Luke has left the former 'American Idol' judge looking for a pathway to neutrality when it came to clarifying whether they'd partner again.

During a visit to Alex Cooper's 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, Perry seemingly focused on herself when answering the question regarding Dr. Luke — real name Łukasz Sebastian Gottwald— who faced allegations of abuse by 'Tik Tok' singer Kesha who claimed he "drugged" and sexually assaulted her in 2014.

"I understand that it started a lot of conversations and he was one of many collaborators that I collaborated with. But the reality is, it comes from me," Perry said on the podcast published Wednesday. "The truth is, I wrote these songs from my experience of my whole life going through this metamorphosis, and he was one of the people to help facilitate all that. One of the writers, one of the producers."

The 39-year-old continued: "I am speaking from my own experience. When I speak about 'Woman's World,' I speak about feeling so empowered now, as a mother, as a woman, giving birth, creating life, creating another set of organs... And I did it, and I'm still doing it. I'm still a matriarch and feeling really grounded in that. That's where I'm speaking from. So I created all of this with several different collaborators, people that I've collaborated with from the past, from 'Teenage Dream' era. All of that."

In June of last year, it was reported that Kesha, full name Kesha Rose Sebert, and Dr. Luke had settled their near decade-long case of lawsuits and counter lawsuits over drug and rape accusations. Luke claims the singer made up her claims and defamed him.

The two announced the settlement with the singer adding, "Only God knows what happened that night," per 'NPR.'

On the other hand, Dr. Luke claimed that he was "absolutely certain that nothing happened." The 50-year-old producer maintained that he "never drugged or assaulted her."

Katy Perry — known for her female empowerment pop, dance, and rock music — is set to release her seventh studio album on September 20 by Capitol Records.