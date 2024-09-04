After a single like on social media, it appears Brittany Mahomes is doubling-down on her support for Donald Trump.

The former Icelandic Club UMF soccer player liked a comment on her most recent post which appears to show her support for the Donald Trump and J.D. Vance Republican ticket.

Mahomes reportedly liked the comment Wednesday on a sponsored post which promoted Kansas City Chiefs' apparel from the clothing retailer Abercrombie & Fitch, per 'TMZ Sports.'

Mahomes — who is the wife of the Chiefs quarterback Patrick Lavon Mahomes II — seemingly publicly confirmed who she'd endorse in the highly-anticipated 2024 presidential election.

Per the Hollywood sports news hub, this wouldn't be the first time the mother of three voiced her opinion on politics. The 29-year-old liked — and then allegedly unliked — a post from the controversial Republican candidate who added a photo of his 2024 GOP platform.

Her position also appears to be a stark contrast from her husband, who has claimed in the past that he simply wants everyone to have a right to voice their own opinion. "I don't want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain president," the Super Bowl LVIII champion stated, per 'TIME.' "I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research."

Now, Trump has taken to Twitter, now X, to voice his gratitude to Brittany for her support.

"I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country," Trump, 78, began in the post.

He continued: "With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless "leaders," it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM."

"What a great couple," he concluded. "See you both at the Super Bowl!"

After Trump's tweet to Brittany went viral, fans of Taylor Swift joked the football wife may be ousted from the group chat. Swift, 34, is dating fellow Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

Swift and Brittany would often attend Chiefs football games together and sit in the same game suite.

Swift had remained apolitical for the 2016 presidential election, though she later admitted to 'The Guardian' that she regretted not speaking up at the time and that she would have endorsed Hillary Clinton for president.

After a two-year engagement, Patrick and Brittany married on March 12, 2022, in Hawaii. The duo share two children; Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 20 months. It's been reported that the lovebirds are expecting their third child.

According to 'Marca,' the football star made it clear he is not throwing his support behind any candidate in the upcoming U.S. election.