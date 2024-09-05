Jamie Foxx is set to reveal details of his health scare during three one-man shows in October.

The 56-year-old was hospitalized in April 2023 after experiencing what his daughter Corinne Foxx, described as a "medical complication." After spending time in a physical rehabilitation center, Foxx has spoken briefly about the ordeal, admitting that he "doesn't remember" anything because he was "gone" for 20 days after taking medication for a severe headache.

Upon his initial hospitalization, 'The Burial' actor revealed how he "went to hell and back" but was grateful to be alive.

Now, he plans to share more details about the experience in a series of intimate performances in Atlanta called 'One More Chance: An Evening with Jamie Foxx.'

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Foxx announced the event, inviting fans to a night of "humor, heart, and inspiration." He promised a unique and personal look into his struggles and triumphs, describing the shows as an opportunity for genuine connection.

The performances are set for October 3rd, 4th, and 5th.

In July, Foxx spoke to a crowd in Phoenix about his health issues, revealing more about the 20-day period during which he was unconscious. Foxx, whose real name is Eric Marlon Bishop, recounted that after asking for an Advil to ease a headache, he endured the harrowing medical scare.

Doctors later informed him that something serious was happening in his brain, though Foxx chose not to share the specific diagnosis publicly, stating, "I won't say it on camera."

Foxx's health ordeal began in April 2023 when he was hospitalized and later checked into a physical rehabilitation facility.

He broke his silence in July 2023 in an Instagram video where he thanked fans for their support.

"First of all, I wanna say thank you to everyone that's prayed and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back," he said to his 17.2 million followers. "I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through."

The Texas native captioned the post — which has since garnered nearly 2 million likes — how it's "been a long road but all the prayers great people and God got me through."