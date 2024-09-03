Elle Macpherson revealed that she is a breast cancer survivor — a fact she kept private for seven years.

The supermodel was diagnosed with HER2-positive estrogen receptive intraductal carcinoma—commonly referred to as stage 0 breast cancer—after a lumpectomy. She received the news on a particularly ominous Friday the 13th.

"It was a shock, it was unexpected, it was confusing, it was daunting in so many ways," Macpherson, 60, shared with 'The Australian Women's Weekly' in an interview published Monday.

Her medical team recommended a mastectomy along with radiation, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and breast reconstruction. After consulting with 32 doctors, Macpherson opted against chemo, choosing instead a "heart-led, holistic approach" to her treatment.

Her decision aligned with her longstanding belief in holistic medicine. She felt that traditional treatments were too extreme and wanted to remain "true to myself," despite skepticism from others.

One of Macpherson's sons was uncomfortable with her choice, while the other supported it, she noted.

"Saying no to standard medical solutions was the hardest thing I've ever done in my life. But saying no to my own inner sense would have been even harder," she writes in her new book, 'Elle.'

Macpherson's treatment involved eight months in Phoenix, Arizona, with a primary doctor specializing in integrative medicine, combining conventional and complementary methods. She also consulted various holistic practitioners, focusing entirely on her healing process.

Now, the 'Sports Illustrated' model says she's "in clinical remission," with all tests and scans showing clear results.

Intraductal carcinoma, or ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), is a non-invasive breast cancer that makes up about 20% of new breast cancer diagnoses. It involves abnormal cells in the breast ducts that haven't spread.

HER2-positive cancer is treated with targeted drugs and hormone therapy if it is hormone receptor-positive. DCIS can sometimes progress to invasive cancer if left untreated, but many cases are successfully managed with appropriate treatment.

The Australia native is the founder, primary model, and creative director for Elle Macpherson Intimates and The Body, a skin care products brand. The actress hosted and executive produced 'Britain & Ireland's Next Top Model' from 2010 to 2013.