Lady Gaga is making her engagement official!

The "Born This Way" singer is officially off the market after showing off her massive diamond engagement ring in Italy while attending the 2024 Venice Film Festival on Monday. Gaga attended the event with now-fiancé Michael Polansky.

Photos from Getty Images and published by Page Six show the 38-year-old superstar, real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, with her left hand raised to her heart -- the ring front and center.

Experts told the outlet that the oval-cut diamond rock is estimated to be around 10 to 20 carats. The price tag for the gem could be anywhere from $500,000 to a shocking $2 million.

"The ring design is elegant and timeless but is show-stopping because of the colossal diamond," Mike Fried of The Diamond Pro told Page Six.

Fried believes Polansky personally selected the diamond and spent months designing the ring.

"Finding a beautiful, high-quality diamond of this size requires a careful eye and an enormous budget," he added.

In July, videos of Gaga at the 2024 Paris Olympics showed her introducing Polansky as her fiancé to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal. In April, she was also photographed with the diamond ring. However, she did not confirm the reports and even decided to stop wearing the rock for months.

@gabriel_attal Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking. 🤩🫶 ♬ son original - Gabriel Attal

Now, the "A Star Is Born" actress is ready to showcase to the world her third engagement. The singer was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney in 2015. The couple confirmed their breakup in 2016.

Two years later, in 2018, the "Shallow" artist got engaged to talent agent Christian Carino. She also posted photos of her then oval-shaped pink sapphire ring, before they called it quits in 2019.

Polanksy is a businessman with several companies and organizations under his name. He is the CEO of Outer Biosciences; the cofounder of the Parker Foundation, with Napster creator Sean Parker; and the cofounder of investment firms Hawktail and Avos, E! News reported.

Gaga and Polansky have been dating since 2019 and went Instagram official in February 2020.