'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause has openly criticized Netflix for giving co-star Nicole Young a platform to share a "dangerous lie."

Stause is sharing her disappointment in the platform before season eight of the hit Netflix series premiere on Friday, September 6. The real estate agent gave a tell-all of the drama that had — up until that point, been largely living on social media during an interview with Billy Bush on 'Extra.'

The TV personality alleged that Young consistently spread lies and rumors in order to take down her co-stars or make her way into the limelight. "The only time she's ever made headlines is trying to take down me and now Emma [Hernan]. So, you know, she's trying to do the same playbook she did before," Stause alleged.

It has not yet been revealed what alleged lies have been thrown at her by Young, however, Stause, 43, believes Netflix is at fault for not kicking Young off of the show.

"It's unfortunate that she was given the platform to do it again and Emma not be given the chance to defend herself because, as you will see now with the receipts that are coming out, it's so blatantly untrue," Stause said.

Stause has said in no uncertain terms that she will not continue with the series if Nicole Young remains on the show.

"I will never work on a show with her again... After eight seasons and seeing someone systematically try to plot against several people... Why are we giving her more airtime? The audience doesn't wanna see this or hear this," the 'All My Children' alum said. "When somebody's just hungry for camera time and lies, the audience is over it."

Stause and fellow co-star Chelsea Lazkani took to social media to let viewers know up the upcoming drama.

"I will NEVER work on a show with her on it again. I would rather be sued. Disclaimer when you watch: just know she spews a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging," Stause said. "It is NOT TRUE."

Nicole Young seemingly replied to the accusations, posting a photo on Instagram of her dog with the caption: "With all the outside drama this weekend, this has been the vibe at our house. #Unbothered. Truly unbothered. Life is good." The post has since been deleted.