After going official for five months, Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause openly talked about their sudden split online.

It was December 21, Tuesday, when the "Selling Sunset" couple both shared on Instagram that they were on good terms after the media confirmed their break up and gone their separate ways.

Oppenheim posted on his Instagram Story, "While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another." He also added, "She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life."

Family Conflict?

The 44-year-old real-estate broker also revealed that, along with his partner Stause, they have "different wants regarding a family," and still they have "continue to have the utmost respect for one another."

He continued to describe the actress as an "exceptional human being," and being her partner is "one of the best things that has ever happened" to him.

On the other hand, Stause also posted her own statement through Instagram, which read, "I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships."

"It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am looking for," the star added, mentioning that they had gone through "long heartfelt talks." "I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly."

"Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes," she exclaimed. "All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best. I very much hope to one day have a family, and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind."

The actress concluded her post thanking her fans for the support and especially Oppenheim for "the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts."

According to Us Weekly, the end of their relationship comes after five months of going public. The two initially met when they joined "Selling Sunset" in 2019, as the audience has seen on television.

The attorney and the "Days of Our Lives" alum went public with their relationship two years later while taking a trip to Italy.

