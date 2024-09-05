According to reports, rapper Rich Homie Quan has died.

He was 34.

The news began breaking on Twitter, now known as X, due to a report from Thuggerdaily Thursday afternoon.

'TMZ' confirmed that he died Thursday in his Atlanta home, according to his family who are "devastated" and the local morgue.

Fellow rapper Boosie Badazz confirmed the news on Twitter, writing how he "got word" the Atlanta, Georgia, native "just OD."

I "JUST TALK TO WUAN THE OTHER DAY," Boosie, 41, wrote.

JUST GOT WORD @RichHomieQuan JUST OD ‼️JUST TALK TO WUAN THE OTHER DAY #gomissunigga — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 5, 2024

Podcaster and YouTuber Adam22 posted a photo of Quan with the caption, "RIP Rich Homie Quan" with a white dove emoji.

RIP Rich Homie Quan 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/MSQnatzcPs — adam22 (@adam22) September 5, 2024

Rich Homie Quan began his music career in 2011. The emcee, whose real name is Dequantes Devontay Lamar, first achieved mainstream success with his single "Type of Way" (2013), which peaked at number 50 on the Billboard Hot 100.

His 2015 track, "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)," saw further success at No. 26 on the chart.

Lamar was also a member of Cash Money Records' spin-off project Rich Gang with Young Thug, who is currently facing RICO charges. The duo's 2014 single "Lifestyle" was released on June 5, 2014, and was certified platinum in the U.S.

'Pitchfork' ranked the song at No. 69 on their top 100 songs of 2014 list, while 'Complex' ranked the song at No. 2 on their list of the 50 best songs of that year.

Lamar's debut studio album, 'Rich as in Spirit,' (2018) entered the Billboard 200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.