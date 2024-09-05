Rich Homie Quan has responded to Lil Woody's recent testimony in the ongoing YSL RICO trial.

In a recent interview, the Atlanta rapper called out Lil Woody by name, accusing him of "exaggerating" and "embellishing" details. Woody, who previously worked with Young Thug, claimed responsibility for a shooting at a barbershop owned by Quan's father. This incident from several years ago has come under scrutiny again due to Woody's recent courtroom statements.

Quan, whose real name is Dequantes Devontay Lamar, called Woody "a liar," though he confirmed that the barbershop was indeed shot up.

"The barbershop did get shot up," Quan said. "It wasn't like what he said it was. The same day the barbershop got shot up, it was back up and running, so it couldn't have been like what he said it was."

While Quan, 34, did not go into extensive detail, his comments suggested that those familiar with the incident were aware of the facts before Woody's courtroom revelations.

"Shout out to Woody, but [people] know," he added.

After confirming with Judge Paige Reese Whitaker that he wouldn't face any charges, Lil Woody, born Kenneth Copeland, detailed his involvement in the 2014 shooting. He explained that he and an associate known as "Threat" targeted the barbershop as part of an ongoing dispute.

"Me and Threat shot up Rich Homie Quan's dad's barbershop on Bankhead. It wasn't about him personally, but we needed to send a message that we ain't the ones to play with... and we wanted to make it clear that nobody should be messing with us or trying to test our loyalty," Woody recalled.

The tension between Quan and Young Thug, who is currently facing RICO charges with other YSL members, began years ago when their collaboration ended and their relationship deteriorated.

Despite this old feud resurfacing, Rich Homie Quan is focused on his music and career, choosing not to dwell on past conflicts.