Due to clues found in social media photos of similar backgrounds, many fans suspect that DeVon Franklin is dating a celebrity trainer.

The film producer, who divorced his ex-wife Meagan Good in 2021, is rumored to have moved on with Maria Castillo.

Castillo, a fitness trainer, is known for her work with Force Fitness. She's the founder of a fitness brand called Flawed&Fit which she founded to reflect her own journey to health. When she was 18 years old, she discovered that she had a heart condition and, from there, began her journey to get fit and live a healthy life.

Social media posts ignited curiosity after Castillo shared a picture of herself on Instagram of in Cabo. In the photo, an unidentified man can be seen. Yet many believe this man to be the motivational speaker.

Followers determined that the silver chain, ear, and neck from the unidentified man in Castillo's post could be identified as Franklin based on previous photos.

Furthermore, Franklin, 46, also shared a vacation solo-picture around the same time. Many found it suspect that these two posts happened in such close proximity to each other.

'The Shade Room' pointed out that both Franklin and Castillo are following each other on the app.

Neither the author nor Castillo has confirmed or denied the status of a relationship.

DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good were married for nearly ten years.

Irreconcilable differences were cited as the reasoning behind the relationship's end in 2021, which was finalized the following year. While Castillo is the first suspected romantic prospect the world has seen with Franklin since his divorce, Good, 43, has been spoken for.

The 'Divorce in the Black' actress is currently in a romantic relationship with Jonathan Majors. The two began their relationship in May 2023 — eight months after 34-year-old Majors assaulted his girlfriend at the time Grace Jabbari.