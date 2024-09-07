In an attempt to call out 50 Cent on Instagram Live, Dame Dash had a dental mishap.

The Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder was responding to the "In da Club" rapper after he made disparaging comments about him, calling him broke. In response, Dash, 53, took to social media to challenge 50 Cent to a "CEO War" when, according to 'All Hip Hop,' his diamond grill fell out of his mouth. While still on camera, Dash said, "Oh God," while trying to fix it.

"Hell no it ain't no money. [...] I owe $8 million in taxes right now to one state. A million ain't going to help me. I can't even have no money until I make at least 16 million," the music executive said to 50 Cent's claims he was indigent.

He went on to challenge 50 Cent, real name Curtis James Jackson III — whom he called a "worthy" adversary.

"I'm on this journey on my own, that's what I choose... I wish I had an Eminem and I wish I had a Dr. Dre to say, 'Yo. You can't blackball that man.' But I ain't got that. [People] that I put on is fighting me the most," he said. "If you raise money or if you got somebody else funding your [stuff], your [stuff] better be way better than mine 'cuz I'm paying for my [stuff] myself."

During the Wednesday live, Dash also told the Starz producer how he'll "drop my network today America Nu @americanunetworks and put a new original movie on it The Prince of Detroit @theprinceofdetroitfilm and let the people decide who's is better... being that I'm broke and you got the resources this should be easy work for you."

50 Cent appeared on 'Million Dollarz Worth of Game' podcast in an interview published Sunday where he blasted Dash for reportedly attempting to downplay his record contract.

"The only person that pointed out a million dollars was no money was Damon Dash and he has no money now," 50 Cent said. The 49-year-old signed to Interscope/Aftermath/Shady in March 2002.

The 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' actor imitated the entrepreneur, saying, "After you get you a watch, chain, look out for the homies and then do this, then it's nothing."

Dash's dental mishap was recorded and reposted online.

"So basically, he's lying through his teeth. God is hilarioussss. It def fell out & that exact moment for a reason," one viewer poked. "Tryna link with Jay opps is sad. He needs to take accountability bc if he was never moving funny, they'd still be in business together."

Another commenter shared, "Wheeew, 50 is gonna have a blast with this one!"