Rapper and media mogul 50 Cent has amassed significant wealth from his music career, clothing line, media ventures, alcohol partnerships, and TV shows.

Now, 50 Cent has announced his decision regarding his inheritance plans in an interview with 'US Weekly' on Wednesday. The rapper, real name Curtis Jackson III, intends to pass on his fortune to his 12-year-old son, Sire Jackson, from his relationship with Daphne Joy.

Despite his growing wealth, 50 Cent is not eager to pursue billionaire status, stating, "I've reached a point where I don't want anything I don't have." He prefers to be seen as "very rich" rather than dealing with the complications of billionaire status. The rapper expressed that the wealth he leaves behind is meant for Sire.

"That's the idea," he said. "What's left of me will be there for him to run with."

This decision has sparked backlash among fans concerned about his elder son, Marquise Jackson, who is 27 and the product of his previous relationship with Shaniqua Tompkins.

The estranged relationship between 50 Cent and Marquise has been public and fraught with tension. Fans took to social media to question why Marquise was not mentioned in the inheritance plans, with some expressing frustration and disappointment.

On the other hand, some fans defended the "Many Men" emcee, attributing the rift to issues with Tompkins, rather than blaming 50 Cent himself. The family's ongoing feud has roots in their contentious split and custody battles, which have reportedly influenced the father-son relationship over the years.

In his interview, the 49-year-old discussed the importance of leaving a positive impact and building a legacy through philanthropy.

He also talked about educating Sire on finances in a balanced manner.

50 Cent's successful ventures include his record-breaking debut album "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," his G-Unit Film and Television unit, and a new FAST channel launch. He recently expanded his new production facility in Shreveport, Louisiana.

In other 50 news, the New Yorker hosted the Humor & Harmony Weekend last weekend in Louisiana. As is the case with many big events featuring major stars and crowd-rousing excitement, the expectation is that crime will increase in the area.

But that wasn't the case in Shreveport, Louisiana, as the district's police chief praised the Starz producer for a crime free festival. The festival reached the maximum capacity of the Red River District, according to "KSLA 12." The event featured musical acts 2 Chainz, Flo-Rida, and DaBaby, amongst others. Bolstering the humor side of the fest included Dave Chappelle, Matthew Rife, Bill Bellamy, and many others.

Chief of police Wayne Smith told 'TMZ' how he hasn't "seen this type of positive activity downtown since the late 80s!"