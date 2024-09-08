Sir Ian McKellen fired scathing criticisms for members of the royal family.

The beloved actor had some particularly strong opinions about both Prince Harry and King Charles during an interview with 'The London Times.'

McKellen questioned Harry's intelligence in the Friday published piece, and pointedly stated that he did not believe he had a strong enough support system. "As for Harry, mind you, he had the pick of all the pretty women in the world," he said. "I hope he's got the right one."

The British actor said the Duke of Sussex, 39, was "probably not bright enough" to navigate life as a working royal before calling Prince Philip "deeply unhappy."

When discussing the mental faculties of King Charles, 75, he stated, "He sort of survives, but he is clearly damaged."

Furthermore, he attested that the late Queen Elizabeth was also "quite mad at the end."

McKellen also recalled a story of an interaction he had with the queen before her death in 2022.

"When I received a medal for acting [the Companion of Honour in 2008], she said, 'You've been doing this for an awfully long time.' I said, 'Well, not as long as you.' I got a royal smile for that, but then she said, 'Does anyone still actually go to the theater?' That's bloody rude when you're giving someone a medal for acting. It meant, 'Does anyone care a f**k about you because I don't. Now off you go!' "

The 'Lord of the Rings' actor did not mince words when he plainly declared he was "definitely on Prince Harry's side" when it came to the family's reported feud.

"Imagine being born into the royal family. I've been in public life a bit, but these people are in prison," he said. "They can't do anything normal. Can you imagine having to be nice to everyone you talk to?"

The publication added that the 85-year-old was "genuinely concerned" about the royal family's mental health.

"Hats off to anyone who manages to stay sane in that world," he said. "Like the [late] Duke of Edinburgh managed to do, although even he was deeply, deeply eccentric and, I suspect deeply unhappy."

Ian McKellen starred as Gandalf in the 'Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit' franchises. He also appeared in the 'X Men' film series, the live adaptation of 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'Mr. Holmes,' playing the title character.