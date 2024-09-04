Prince Harry stayed with his uncle Charles Spencer during his most recent visit to the U.K. as he remains estranged from his older brother Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex returned to his home country last week to attend the memorial service for his late uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, on Thursday.

The service for Fellowes, the husband of Princess Diana's sister Lady Jane Fellowes, was also attended by Prince William, but reports said the feuding brothers sat apart and had zero interaction during the ceremony.

For the brief visit, Prince Harry opted to stay at his late mother Princess Diana's childhood home, Althorp House, People reported.

The Northamptonshire, England, estate, which has been owned by the Spencer family since the 1500s, is now run by Diana's brother Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer.

Prince Harry's stay at the historic residence came just two days before the 27th anniversary of Princess Diana's death on Saturday.

His mother, who died at age 36 after a car crash in Paris, is buried on the grounds of Althorp.

Prince Harry has maintained a close relationship with his mother's side of the family following his move to California with his wife Meghan Markle.

In May, Earl Spencer and his sister Lady Jane supported their nephew by attending a service marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at St. Paul's Cathedral in London.

Prince Harry's cousins George McCorquodale, Ned Spencer and Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, were also in attendance.

A video obtained by Hello! magazine showed Prince Harry greeting his uncle and aunt with hugs at the church.

Prior to this, Prince Harry also flew to London in February to visit his father King Charles after Buckingham Palace made the news of the monarch's cancer diagnosis public.

For both his February and May visits, Prince Harry reportedly stayed at hotels rather than one of the royal family's 22 residences across the U.K.

Prince Harry and Markle gave up their former U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, in the summer of 2023 after allegedly being booted from the estate by King Charles.

Prince Harry's relationship with his father and his older brother became strained after he and Markle stepped back from royal duties, moved to Montecito and released several projects criticizing their time with the royal family.

But while reports claimed that he and King Charles have taken steps toward mending their relationship, Prince Harry is still "estranged" from Prince William, unnamed friends of the royals recently told the Sunday Times.

In June, royal expert Katie Nicholl claimed to Entertainment Tonight that William and his wife Kate Middleton's relations with the Sussexes are "at an all-time low."