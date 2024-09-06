The fiancé of 'Basketball Wives' star Jennifer Williams has been sentenced to serve jail time days before their Paris wedding.

Christian Gold was taken into custody on Friday in DeKalb County, Georgia, due to a violation of probation. According to 'TMZ,' Gold was initially sentenced to 15 days behind bars. After showing some mercy, the judge allowed the entrepreneur to serve only two days in jail — for now.

Gold will be allowed to attend his wedding in Europe on September 14 after his temporary release. Once the wedding is over, Gold must return to DeKalb County to serve the remaining 13 days of his sentence.

Gold, real name Christian Walden, was on probation from a prior 30-month prison stint for a false imprisonment charge.

He was "acquitted of the domestic violence battery and convicted of the false imprisonment charge at a jury trial. The Defendant was sentenced to 10 years to serve 7 in custody, complete the domestic violence intervention program and pay restitution."

The legal docs claim that while he was "in custody he became a veracious reader and educated himself to become a better citizen."

Since his release in 2018, he has been on probation, and authorities discovered he had left the country for trips to Italy and Switzerland in July.

Williams, 48, posted on social media activity which inadvertently tipped off his probation officer, leading to the violation. Additionally, Gold failed to pay $12,500 in restitution to his victim, which he settled during his court appearance.

According to his probation officer, Gold left Georgia multiple times without obtaining the necessary permission. The DeKalb County, Georgia, P.O. obtained the warrant from the judge on August 8th.

YouTuber and attorney Symone Redwine obtained the court records related to Gold's case confirming that the restitution amount was actually $12,500, and not $250,000, the amount he told his fiancée on an episode of the VH1 series.

She also performed a background check and reported that she couldn't find any assets linked to Christian, despite his claims of having a net worth of $6 million.