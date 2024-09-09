Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans.

The National Football League (NFL) made the announcement on Sunday, while the 37-year-old rapper also confirmed the news on his X account.

Super Bowl LIX. New Orleans.https://t.co/RwqVLDGdgf — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) September 8, 2024

"Super Bowl LIX. New Orleans," he captioned the post. He accompanied it with a YouTube video announcing the details of his performance.

"Meet me in New Orleans, February 9th, 2025. Wear your best dress too, even if you're watching from home," Lamar said. In the video, the rapper is seen with a huge U.S. flag behind him as he flicked footballs using a passing machine.

This will be Lamar's second time performing at the Super Bowl halftime, although it is his first solo. He performed with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime.

While Super Bowl performers are not paid for their performances, Lamar doesn't need more money. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the "Not Like Us" artist is worth $140 million.

The outlet noted that Drake's rival has earned over $250 million in his career. He earned $60 million in 2018, making him one of the highest-paid entertainers of that year.

His endorsements with Nike and American Express also earn him millions, Forbes noted.

The "Like That" rapper also has a collection of luxury and vintage cars. According to Way.com, Lamar has a Buick Regal, 1992 Cadillac Seville, 1964 Chevy Impala, 1990 Cadillac Brougham, a 2017 BMW i8 and a 2018 Mercedes G-Wagon, among others.

He also recently dropped $40 million on a new Los Angeles estate with eight bedrooms, a wine cellar, a gym, pool and a guesthouse, Realtor.com reported.