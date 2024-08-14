Famed businessman Michael Rubin has confirmed that he tweaked the playlist during his star-studded all white party — in Drake's favor.

His annual all-white bash in the Hamptons popped off on July 4, the same day Drake's current arch rival Kendrick Lamar dropped his famed hit "Not Like Us," a diss track aimed at the Canada native.

The success of the tune rapidly spread across social media and the country, marking Lamar's victory lap in the historical rap feud between the two. Some may have expected the legendary hit to grace Rubin's high-end social gathering — which welcomed guests Quavo, Kim Kardashian, and of course, Drake.

Michael Rubin shared pictures with Drake, Lil Wayne, GloRilla Megan Thee Stallion and many more celebrities who attended his all-white party on the 4th of July. pic.twitter.com/NeAdQA9BmI — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 5, 2024

Rumors began to sizzle that the track was banned from being played at the party in an effort to make sure Drake, 37, didn't become uncomfortable. During a recent interview with 'The Breakfast Club,' the Fanatics CEO revealed he created the "Not Like Us–free zone."

When the host asked whether rumors regarding a specific command not to play the song were true at 13:25, Rubin confirmed, "Yes. It was true."

"For me, Drake's [been] my friend for a long time. I'm not going to invite him and then have — look, he's going through a little bit of a battle right now. I just didn't think it was appropriate, so I sent a notice. I said, 'Hey, let's not play anyone's music that's feuding with anyone that's there,' " Rubin, 52, explained, adding that it was his personal decision and not Drake's request.

"This is a great test for him. You can't get to where he's got to and not have people come for you," he continued. "With success comes more competition, more hatred. And the best people show why they're the best... he's gonna come out with lots of incredible music... and I think people are gonna say, 'That's why Drake is Drake.' "

Drake, real name Aubrey Drake Graham, and West Coast rapper Kendrick Lamar was involved in a public rap feud which escalated in March. In May, police began to investigate a shooting that took place outside of Drake's Toronto mansion, leaving one security guard wounded.

Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us" peaked at number two on Billboard's annual Song of the Summer chart.

The song also earned its first nomination for Song of the Year at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.