Fresh off her "Out of this World" tour with Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland, Ciara is now shifting her focus to promoting her latest single, her 'Ten To One' rum brand, and her 'OAM Skin' by Ciara line during New York Fashion Week.

On Friday, the "Promise" singer was honored by the Black Beauty Roster (BBR) in New York City, where she received the Icon Award for her contributions to beauty, including pushing "boundaries" and "setting new standards of excellence."

To accept the award, the 38-year-old wore a curly blunt-cut wig, subtle makeup with a nude lip, and a gray Bottega Veneta pantsuit. Some fans were divided over the masculine suit and her choice of shoes, with some wishing for her signature sexier outfits.

One Instagram follower commented, "I'm confused with all the masculine type ish. Like do y'all like being women??" after Ciara posted photos from the event online. Another fan remarked, "The pantsuit and shoes are too masculine."

The critiques continued when 'Fashion Bomb Daily' shared images of Ciara from the event, with some calling her outfit "terrible" and joking that she was "dressed like somebody's uncle." Another commenter added, "She's been playing in Russ' wardrobe."

The Texas-born singer is married to Pittsburgh Steeler's quarterback Russell Wilson.

After tying the knot in July 2016, Ciara and Wilson, 35, became parents to Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 3, and daughter Amora Princess, 9 months. Wilson is also a step-father to Ciara's first son Future Zahir, 10.

Another fan defended the "Body Party" songstress, writing how, "She looks lovely but it's too on the nose menswear for me." Others were fully supportive of the look, with one fan writing, "You look gorgeous!! And I swear Ciara you can wear anything."

BBR founder Maude Okrah Hunter explained that Ciara's impact on beauty and fashion was why she was chosen, alongside other 2024 honorees such as James Vincent, Naeemah Lafond, and Monique Rodriguez.